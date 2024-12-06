Leni Launches Industry-First Universal Data Model for Multifamily Real Estate

Leni Launches Universal Data Model (UDM): A Groundbreaking Milestone for Multifamily Real Estate Data Integration

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leni , the leading AI-powered decision-support platform for real estate, is proud to unveil its Universal Data Model (UDM)—a revolutionary innovation redefining data integration and intelligence in the multifamily real estate industry. Developed over three years of intensive R&D by an exceptional team including alumni from MIT, Greystar, EY and X (formerly Twitter), along with PhD and Master's graduates from Nobel Laureate Geoffrey Hinton's Vector Institute, the UDM represents a pivotal moment in real estate technology. Leni's position as an official partner of all the leading Property Management Systems (PMS) further underscores this achievement.

"The multifamily real estate industry has always struggled with siloed data across platforms that don't communicate, creating inefficiencies and lost opportunities," said Arunabh Dastidar , CEO and Co-Founder of Leni. "The Universal Data Model is a landmark advancement that changes this paradigm. It acts as a polyglot, translating the languages of various PMS systems into a unified schema—finally empowering professionals to harness the true potential of their data."

"The Universal Data Model is a testament to our commitment to solving complex data challenges in real estate. By creating a standardized framework that speaks the language of every major PMS system, we're not just organizing data—we're unlocking its potential to drive smarter decisions," said Jonathan Gerstein , Data and Analytics Lead at Leni and MIT alumnus, formerly leading Business Intelligence at Olive Tree. "This innovation represents a fundamental shift in how the industry can leverage its data assets."

A New Era for Multifamily Professionals

For today's multifamily professionals, the UDM is more than a technical solution—it's a gateway to a smarter, more efficient way of investing and managing real estate portfolios. Here's what this means for you and your organization:

Clarity Amid Complexity : No more wrestling with disparate data systems. The UDM unifies your portfolio data, enabling transparency and operational alignment.

: No more wrestling with disparate data systems. The UDM unifies your portfolio data, enabling transparency and operational alignment. Confidence in Decision-Making : Access real-time insights tailored to your specific goals, helping you act decisively in a dynamic market.

: Access real-time insights tailored to your specific goals, helping you act decisively in a dynamic market. Enhanced Collaboration : Empower teams, partners, and stakeholders with accurate, actionable information that fosters trust and strategic alignment.

: Empower teams, partners, and stakeholders with accurate, actionable information that fosters trust and strategic alignment. Seamless Growth: Scale your portfolio without the headache of fragmented systems, knowing the UDM has already set the foundation for success.

This isn't just a step forward—it's a leap into a new world of possibilities.

Redefining Data Integration in Multifamily

The UDM is built to address challenges at every level of multifamily property management, with key features including:

Granular Data Storage : Data down to the unit level, enabling detailed analysis and reporting.

: Data down to the unit level, enabling detailed analysis and reporting. Interoperability Across PMS Platforms : A standardized framework that integrates seamlessly with all major PMS systems, representing 300,000 units on the Leni platform.

: A standardized framework that integrates seamlessly with all major PMS systems, representing 300,000 units on the Leni platform. Real-Time Insights: Leverage AI-driven analytics to predict trends, optimize operations, and elevate portfolio performance.

Real-World Applications: Unlocking Potential

The UDM opens doors to innovative solutions, making it possible to:

Align Teams with Actionable Reporting: LPs and GPs can gain a unified view of portfolio performance, eliminating data blind spots and enhancing transparency. Supercharge Operational Efficiency: Operators can use ML models to identify inefficiencies, forecast maintenance needs, and reduce costs. Achieve Smarter Pricing: Benchmark unit-level pricing with real-time competitor insights for optimized revenue strategies. Accelerate Portfolio Onboarding: Consolidate data from newly acquired properties into a single schema, simplifying integrations and reducing time-to-value.

Talking about Leni's impact on the organization's operations, George Harabedian, Director at The GSH Group , said, "We rely on multiple management companies and systems to manage our portfolio, and Leni has been instrumental in bringing all the data together in one easy-to-access place. It didn't take long for us to see the difference - having our financial reports ready without the hassle of manual consolidation has made such a positive impact. Plus, the insights from Leni's reports give us a clear picture of our portfolio, making it easier to spot any gaps and make smart decisions quickly."

A Milestone in Real Estate Technology

The Universal Data Model isn't just another data schema—it's a patent-pending, transformative technological breakthrough in multifamily real estate data architecture. Built on a sophisticated Entity-Relationship model with advanced normalization principles, the UDM implements a hierarchical structure that maps complex property relationships while maintaining referential integrity across disparate systems. Its polymorphic data adapters can process and normalize inputs from various PMS APIs, converting proprietary formats into a standardized JSON-based schema with built-in validation. The model's distributed architecture ensures horizontal scalability, while its event-sourcing pattern maintains a complete audit trail of all data transformations. With support for both ACID-compliant transactions and eventual consistency models, the UDM bridges decades of technological fragmentation, providing a robust GraphQL API layer that enables real-time data synchronization and advanced querying capabilities. Through this sophisticated technical framework, property owners and operators can now leverage machine learning models and predictive analytics to make data-driven decisions with unprecedented precision and reliability.

"Our Universal Data Model represents a paradigm shift in how real estate data is structured and utilized. We've created a sophisticated yet flexible framework that adapts to the diverse needs of the industry while maintaining data integrity and accessibility," said Shruti Jain, Product Lead at Leni and former Manager at EY. "This innovation enables seamless integration across platforms, empowering real estate professionals to make informed decisions confidently."

About Leni

Leni is an AI-powered decision-support platform dedicated to empowering real estate portfolio owners and operators with advanced analytics, streamlined reporting, and seamless data integration. As a SOC2-compliant platform with 300,000 units and partnerships with all major PMS providers, Leni continues to set the standard for data-driven performance in multifamily real estate.

For more information, visit: www.leni.co

SOURCE Leni