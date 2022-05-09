LenioBio awarded prestigious Eurostars grant

DUSSELDORF, Germany, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LenioBio GmbH announced today that the company has been awarded a 2.75M Euro Eurostars grant to lead a consortium comprising one academic and two industrial partners spanning three European countries.

Under the project name HiT-GlyP, the consortium comprising LenioBio (Germany), Wageningen University (The Netherlands) and developer of cell-free biomanufacturing processes, EnginZyme AB (Sweden), will research and develop the first high-throughput glycoprotein production and manufacturing system. The project will be funded for three years.

HiT-GlyP will deliver the world's first platform for targeted and reliable glycoengineering of proteins for drug discovery and manufacturing, helping bridge the gap between glycobiology observation and human benefit. This is a technology of increasing need, recently evidenced by the global pandemic. Complex glycosylation of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is an integral element of virus infection but development of strategies exploiting this feature for prophylactic or therapeutic purposes are impeded by a lack of research tools.

The HiT-GlyP project aims to democratize the glycoengineering landscape by facilitating the creation and evaluation of single glycoform proteins. An end-to-end solution is planned by first enabling advanced screening methodologies and subsequently developing novel biomanufacturing workflows, accelerating the time to market for glycoengineered biologics.

"This is a great opportunity to collaborate with our distinguished consortium partners and advance the knowledge of protein glycosylation to create an impact to society," said Ricarda Finnern, Ph.D., CSO at LenioBio. "As the first reliable method for precision engineering of glycoproteins, novel, exciting technology will open up a completely new market segments, with extensive benefits across basic research, applied screening and glycoprotein biologics manufacturing."

About LenioBio

LenioBio is a protein expression platform company committed to the advancement of transformative technology for the discovery, development, and large-scale production of proteins, unconstrained by the limitations of the cell. LenioBio was established as a legal entity in Germany in September 2016, with offices in Dusseldorf and R&D and production labs in Aachen. For more information visit www.leniobio.com and follow LenioBio on LinkedIn.

About Eurostars

Eurostars is a joint funding program from EUREKA and the European Commission promoting projects that aim for innovative products, processes, or service content. The aim of Eurostars is to motivate small and medium-sized enterprises to cooperate in European research and development projects. Eurostars projects are open to technology and serve civil purposes and the project content can be freely determined by the participating partners.

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758134/LenioBio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LenioBio GmbH