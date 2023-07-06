LENNAR ANNOUNCES 12 STUNNING NEW SINGLE-FAMILY HOME DESIGNS FOR SALE AT TWO RIVERS COMMUNITY IN ZEPHYRHILLS

TAMPA, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced the grand opening and availability of 12 stunning new single-family home designs in the Two Rivers community located in Zephyrhills. Two Rivers is a master-planned community that will feature a range of amenities appealing to those either looking for active lifestyles or a place to relax and call home. With over 3,000 acres of wooded landscape and many creeks and bodies of water, Two Rivers is the perfect place to call home.

New Lennar homes start in the $300,000s.

Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, announced the grand opening and availability of 12 stunning new single-family home designs in the Two Rivers community located in Zephyrhills. Two Rivers is a master-planned community that will feature a range of amenities appealing to those either looking for active lifestyles or a place to relax and call home. With over 3,000 acres of wooded landscape and many creeks and bodies of water, Two Rivers is the perfect place to call home.

"Lennar is thrilled to offer buyers quality new homes in a growing community focused on idyllic living," said Lennar Tampa Division President Steve Smith. "With a dozen different floor plans to choose from, our homes appeal to the broadest possible range of families and customers. Two Rivers is a wonderful place to live, and we look forward to helping buyers find their perfect home in this highly desirable community."

Single-family Lennar homes at Two Rivers include one- and two-story floorplans with up to six bedrooms and three bathrooms, between 1,448 and 3,326 square feet. All homes have quartz countertops and come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features are built into the base price of the home.

Future amenities at Two Rivers will include a clubhouse and pool, as well as walking trails throughout the community. Two Rivers is just a short drive from shopping at Tampa Premium Outlets and The Shops at Wiregrass, as well as KRATE, one of the largest and most exciting container parks in the world offering 29 restaurants, 17 retail stores, games and entertainment.

The Two Rivers Welcome Home Center and sales office will be located at 35127 Brackett Bend Rd., Zephyrhills, FL 33541. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (877) 631-4074 or visit the community's page at https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/florida/tampa-manatee/zephyrhills/two-rivers.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar