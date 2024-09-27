CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of Cortona, a new community of single-family homes in Camarillo, CA. Cortona offers four thoughtfully designed, two-story floorplans that strike the ideal balance of style and convenience. Interested homebuyers are invited to explore Cortona and tour three new model homes at a grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Lennar Announces Grand Opening of Cortona in Camarillo, CA. Interested homebuyers are invited to explore Cortona and tour three new model homes at a grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 28.

"We are delighted to introduce Cortona to the Camarillo market," said John Lavender, Cal Coastal Division President for Lennar. "Situated in the heart of Ventura County, right off the 101 freeway, Cortona meets the growing demand for new single-family homes in a city with limited new construction. With access to excellent schools and onsite amenities, Cortona stands out as an exceptional community for families looking to make Southern California their home."

Cortona offers a wide range of exterior styles including Spanish, Mission, Monterey, and Craftsman. Ranging from 2,038 to 2,484 square feet, the home designs at Cortona offer three to four bedrooms and two-and-one-half to three-and-one-half bathrooms, with two-bay garages and flexible loft and bonus spaces available in select plans. All homes feature bright and contemporary open concept interiors. Pricing starts in the mid $900,000s.

All homes also come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. Every home at Cortona comes equipped with advanced home automation features, including the Schlage Encode™ Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt, Ring Video Doorbell Pro, and Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat.

Cortona homeowners will enjoy access to a host of onsite community amenities including a private community pool, a public park featuring a two-acre field, playground, fitness equipment, pickleball courts, basketball court, dog park, and pavilion.

The community offers convenient proximity to Ventura Beach, Camarillo Premium Outlets, and popular destinations like Spanish Hills Country Club and Pleasant Valley Fields. Children living in the community will have the opportunity to attend Pleasant Valley School District and Oxnard Union High School District, with Los Posas Elementary, Monte Vista Middle School and Camarillo High School nearby.

For more information on these new home opportunities, visit the community website or call (888) 292-6593.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar