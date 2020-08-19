Lennar Announces Grand Opening Of Vibe At Millenia

"We are delighted to bring these contemporary, urban-inspired townhome designs to the popular masterplan of Millenia," said Bill Ostrem, San Diego Division President for Lennar. "Thoughtful floorplans, a highly-sought after location within the Millenia masterplan and an appealing price point create a winning combination for home shoppers."

Vibe at Millenia offers six thoughtfully-designed floorplans with contemporary exterior styles that create a modern urban-inspired appeal. The townhomes range from 1,681 to 2,552 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and three to three-and-a-half bathrooms. The floorplans feature spacious living areas with spa-like owner's suites and first floor bedrooms that can serve as a dedicated office space for enhanced livability. The X floorplan has four stories and includes a bonus room and roof top deck for added entertaining space. Pricing begins in the high-$400,000s.

Each floorplan will incorporate innovative design details and Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program which provides customers with a high level of standard features already included in the base price of the homes. All homes are Wi-Fi Certified and engineered for whole-home connectivity with included features like the Ring Pro video doorbell, Ecobee Smart thermostat, Schlage Encode and Wi-Fi smart lock.

Vibe at Millenia residents will enjoy access to community amenities including a recreation area with a pool, BBQ area, fire pit and children's play area. Plus, the Millenia masterplan is across the street from the popular Otay Ranch Town Center and all the shops it has to offer. The community is in close proximity to SR 125 Toll Road which offers connectivity to the greater San Diego area.

Vibe at Millenia's Welcome Home Center is located at 1943 Strata Street, Chula Vista, CA 91915. For more on information or to schedule your visit, please call 619-684-2685 or visit the community website.

