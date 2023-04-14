LENNAR ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF WOODRIDGE IN SPOKANE, WA

SPOKANE, Wash., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the Grand Opening of Woodridge, a one-of-a-kind hilltop community of single-family homes in Spokane, WA. Boasting 11 stunning new floorplans, the community offers home designs that meet the needs of home shoppers at every stage of life. Many home sites incorporate sweeping views of the Spokane Valley creating a serene and tranquil setting. Interested homebuyers are invited to tour the new model home and experience the Woodridge lifestyle at a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, April 15 at 11:00 a.m. The Surge Coffee truck will be on-site serving up complimentary drinks, and local bakery Hello, Sugar will provide mini doughnut packs to enjoy as well. For more information, please visit the Woodridge community website.

"Complete with spacious layouts, stylish finishes and thoughtful design details, Woodridge offers beautiful new homes in a stunning hilltop setting ideal for people who like to explore the outdoors," said Bill Salvesen, Northwest Division President for Lennar "We look forward to providing a gorgeous backdrop for Spokane area homebuyers seeking the winning combination of a beautiful home with an outdoor centered lifestyle. The community offers two hills with varying inclines to get your heart pumping, winding sidewalk-equipped roads throughout, and even the occasional deer and wild turkey spotting."

Lennar is now selling two new single-family home collections within Woodridge – The Platinum Collection and The Classic Collection – providing 11 thoughtfully-designed floorplans ranging in size from 1,671 to 4,122 square feet. The homes offer three to six bedrooms and two-and-one-half to four bathrooms. The spacious floorplans are thoughtfully designed to fill the home with natural light providing bright open spaces including a gourmet kitchen and resort-style owner's suite. Select home designs include three-car garages. Woodridge boasts modern farmhouse and traditional exterior styles creating an inviting and nostalgic streetscape. Pricing for Woodridge starts in the $400,000s.

The Platinum Collection at Woodridge also offers Lennar's popular Bainbridge Next Gen® "Home Within a Home" floorplan featuring a connected private suite with private entrance, wet bar area with a fridge, living space, bedroom and bath and a laundry closet. The design is a perfect home for families with an aging parent, or an adult child with a need to return home. The space is also ideal for a home office or a home gym.

All homes come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Woodridge, this includes fully-fenced backyards, stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, and peace-of-mind with a post-close warranty.

Residents of Woodridge will enjoy easy access to outdoor recreation sites including the Centennial Trail from Spokane to Coeur d'Alene and numerous golf courses. The Spokane metro area and all its commerce, culture and fun are close by. Children in the community will have the opportunity to attend the highly-ranked schools of the Spokane School District including Woodridge Elementary, Salk Middle and Shadle Park High.

The Woodridge Welcome Home Center is located at 10564 N Paiute St, Spokane, WA 99208. For more information, attend the Grand Opening on April 15 or to book a tour, call 855-569-0448 or visit www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

