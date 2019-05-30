Lennar Announces Next Gen® Living In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced new Charlotte-area communities featuring its acclaimed Next Gen® homes designed specifically for multigenerational living. Open for sales now, these new homes within a home are available at several Lennar Charlotte communities including: Tree Tops, Imagery, Cortona, Asbury Park and Gambill Forest. A Next Gen Delight model can be toured at Tree Tops in Lancaster, SC.

"Multi-generational living has seen a huge uptick, with a record 64 million Americans – about 20% – living with multiple generations under one roof," said Jon Hardy, Lennar Charlotte Division President. "Next Gen homes are a dream come true for that lifestyle because they deliver the togetherness that family's value and privacy that essentially provides two homes under one roof."

Pioneered by Lennar, the Next Gen floorplan is a full home with an attached Next Gen Suite equipped with its own separate entrance, kitchenette, full bathroom, ample storage and single-car garage. The unique design enables both privacy and togetherness by creating a multi-generational living space that's two homes under one roof. Imagine having an aging parent or an adult child able to stay close, but still enjoy the comfort of their own separate suite. By sharing the costs of the mortgage, utilities and upkeep, Next Gen families are able to enjoy a quality home and remain close without sacrificing independent lifestyles.

Next Gen homes are not simply bigger; they're literally a home within a home, offering all the features and amenities needed for extended family members to enjoy truly independent living. These include:

Fully functional, first-floor private suites complete with living room, bedroom, bathroom and separate entrance - even its own doorbell.

Separate kitchenettes with convection microwave, dishwasher, sink and optional refrigerator, as well as separate washer and dryer.

Separate HVAC zones with their own programmable thermostats.

Dual locking doors that connect the Next Gen suite to the rest of the home – like adjoining rooms at a hotel – for maximum privacy.

Next Gen homes also offer attractive features for the rest of the family, including:

Up to three bedrooms and two full baths in the main home.

Full kitchen with spacious breakfast room and an extra-large family room.

Some floor plans also include formal living and dining rooms, outdoor living areas or extra storage space to accommodate the needs of extended families.

Money-saving ENERGY STAR® features.

Wi-Fi Certified® Home Design to provide full-home wireless coverage with no dead spots.

Lennar's signature Everything's Included®program, which provides upgraded features such as hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and smart-home automation as standard items built into the home's base price, with no surprises or hidden costs.

Lennar's Tree Tops community is located at 3040 Arches Bluff Circle in Lancaster, SC 29720. For more information about Next Gen models at Charlotte area communities, visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/north-carolina/charlotte, email lennarcharlotte@lennar.com or call (888) 208-4141.

