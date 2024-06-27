LENNAR ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF CARTWRIGHT RANCH, OFFERING MASTER-PLANNED AMENITIES AND COMPETITIVE PRICING IN CRANDALL, TEXAS

CRANDALL, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of Cartwright Ranch, a new master-planned community in Crandall, Texas, a growing suburb located 30 miles southeast of Dallas. Featuring almost 4,000 homesites, Cartwright Ranch combines Lennar's trademark home designs with premier neighborhood amenities, at a price point that appeals to a wide range of homebuyers. Pricing for Cartwright Ranch starts in the high $230,000s.

Lennar is now selling at Cartwright Ranch, a new master-planned community offering thoughtful home designs and resort-style amenities in Crandall, Texas. Pricing starts in the high $230,000s.

"Residents will quickly feel at home at Cartwright Ranch, thanks to a multitude of amenities all designed to bring people together and build memories," said Gregory Mayberry, Lennar Dallas-Fort Worth Division President. "We are so pleased with all that this project offers, at such a competitive price point."

Homebuyers at Cartwright Ranch can choose from five home designs ranging in size from 1,260 to 1,875 square feet. Featuring a selection of professionally designed brick-accent exteriors, the homes contain three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-one-half baths.

The community's one- and two-story open concept floorplans feature generous living spaces, contemporary kitchens, comfortable bedrooms, and resort-style owner's suites. Each home also comes with Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Cartwright Ranch, this includes an appliance package featuring a dishwasher, microwave and range - plus granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Residents will enjoy the neighborhood's numerous amenities, including a resort-style pool, community center, playground, and greenbelt. Children at Cartwright Ranch will be served by the Crandall Independent School District, with a future elementary school planned within the community.

Cartwright Ranch boasts a pastoral suburban setting minutes from neighborhood shopping and dining, the Rusted Rail Golf Club, the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center, and the excitement of RPM Speedway. It sits just off of U.S. 175, providing a direct connection to the dining, shopping, and entertainment of metro Dallas.

Visit the Cartwright Ranch Welcome Home Center at 2107 Woodrose Ct. in Crandall, Texas. For more information, call (866) 314-4477 or visit the Cartwright Ranch community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar