Lennar Announces Two New Golf-Course And Lifestyle Communities Near Coastal Punta Gorda, FL

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is building two new golf-course and lifestyle communities – Babcock National in Babcock Ranch and Heritage Landing in Punta Gorda– featuring an array of outdoor amenities that take advantage of the laid-back coastal climate of Southwest Florida. In Babcock National, the first homes are scheduled for completion later this year, with many more available for move-in in the first part of 2020. Heritage Landing just completed the first single family homes late last month and expects multi-family homes to be available late this year and early 2020.

"Babcock National and Heritage Landing each celebrate the lifestyle of southwest Florida with an emphasis on outdoor recreation and a variety of thoughtful Lennar floorplans to meet the diverse needs of today's buyers," said Lennar Southwest Florida Division President Darin McMurray. "As these communities grow, homeowners can enjoy world-class golf on 18-hole courses designed by Gordon Lewis, lounge by resort-style pools or enjoy a range of activities from tennis and pickleball to yoga. Or they can just enjoy their state-of-the-art homes featuring a wide array of smart features and built-in Wi-Fi."

Homes at Babcock National range from 1,120 to 3,473 square feet of living area, with two to five bedrooms and two to four bathrooms. The gated community offers terrace condominiums, veranda condominiums, executive homes, coach homes and estate homes all in the modern coastal architectural style. Babcock National is within the innovative Babcock Ranch, America's first solar-powered town, which is nationally recognized for its environmental sustainability practices—every home makes its own clean energy from the sun. Pricing begins in the high $100,000s. For more on Babcock National, visit the community at 42911 Lake Babcock Drive, Babcock Ranch, FL 33982 or call (877) 45-LENNAR. Additional information is available online at the Babcock National website or at LennarSWFL.com

Homes at Heritage Landing range from 1,120 to 3,332 square feet of living area, with two to five bedrooms and two to five bathrooms. The community will offer resort-style amenities – including a pool and sports club with a fitness center – and buyers can choose from a range of floorplans in terrace condominiums, coach homes and manor homes. Pricing begins in the high $100,000s. For more on Heritage Landing, visit the community at 14701 Heritage Landing Blvd., Punta Gorda, FL 33955 or call (877) 45-LENNAR. Additional information is available online at the Heritage Landing website or at LennarSWFL.com.

Every home in both communities comes with Lennar's industry-exclusive Everything's Included® approach to home buying, in which the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. This includes upgraded countertops, designer kitchen cabinets, elegant flooring, modern appliances and robust, whole-home wireless connectivity supporting a variety of smart home devices.

Historic Punta Gorda is a hidden treasure on Charlotte Harbor, a friendly town with dining, shopping and marinas that provide easy access to the harbor and the Gulf Coast. Conveniently located between Fort Myers and Sarasota, Punta Gorda is ranked one of the safest cities in Florida and promotes an outdoor lifestyle with beaches, parks and trails.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives the Company's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

