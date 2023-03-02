LENNAR BEGINS HOME SALES AT SUNSET TRAILS, A NEW ENCLAVE OF BRAND NEW TOWNHOMES IN SOUGHT-AFTER CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has opened the Welcome Home Center for Sunset Trails, an exclusive community of only 144 new townhomes in the highly sought-after city of Coral Springs, Florida.

Pre-sales for the Lennar community are now underway, offering six open concept floorplan designs with elegantly appointed interiors, and impressive two-story elevations. Model homes are anticipated to open in April 2023.

Lennar is now selling at Sunset Trails, an exclusive townhome community in Coral Springs, Florida. Ranging from 1,362 to 1,961 square feet, the townhomes offer one-car garages and fenced backyards for privacy and entertaining. Pricing begins in the mid $500,000s.

"Sunset Trails sits in a truly exceptional Coral Springs location, surrounded by great local schools, popular restaurants, cultural attractions and entertainment such as the Promenade outdoor shopping mall and Betti Stradling Park," said Carlos Gonzalez, Lennar's Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. "Our three and four bedroom townhome designs offer diverse designs and the ability to personalize with an additional bedroom or flexible open living space to meet the unique needs of families, young professionals or empty nesters."

All homes at Sunset Trails incorporate the latest technology with conveniences like Ring video doorbells and security systems, keyless entries, smart thermostats, smart garage door openers and enhanced Wi-Fi guaranteed with no dead spots and more. At Sunset Trails, townhomes will include quality stainless steel kitchen appliances, 18-inch tiled living areas, carpeted areas in a choice of color, custom coffer ceiling in the owner's suite, marble windowsills throughout and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Residents of Sunset Trails will enjoy a pool pavilion with sparkling swimming pool and sundeck areas, inviting outdoor spa, green spaces, a children's tot-lot and more.

Sunset Trails is located just three miles from Parkland, Florida, within minutes of the Sawgrass Expressway and the Parkland Golf & Country Club, and only a short drive to Florida's famed beaches and the attractions of Pompano and Boca Raton.

Children living at Sunset Trails will be served by award-winning schools including Coral Springs Charter School, Eagle Ridge Elementary School, Coral Springs Middle School and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

New homebuyers are invited to visit the newly opened Sunset Trails Welcome Home Center, located at Wiles Road and Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs. The sales office is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information on Sunset Trails, call (855) 865-0111, visit the Sunset Trails community website­ or visit www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

