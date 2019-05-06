Lennar Begins Sales On Four Innovative Home Collections At Auburn Village, A New Resort-style, Active Adult Community In Garner, NC

GARNER, N.C., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announces that on May 8th sales will begin in their brand new 55+ community located in Garner, NC. Visit now to become a VIP and to learn more about the planned resort-style amenity as well as the variety of home designs available, all featuring first-floor living and low-maintenance living.

"Auburn Village was designed to make connections – with neighbors, with occasions to relax and play, and with simple conveniences that make every day more enjoyable," said Lennar Raleigh Division President Troy George. "It's the perfect place for residents to create a life that is wonderfully active and uniquely their own."

Homes at Auburn Village range from 1,300 to 3,000 square feet, with two to three bedrooms and two to three baths in four new home collections: Amber, Sapphire, Garnet and Diamond. All floorplans are the perfect size for low-maintenance, stress-free living, with an innovative single-level design, generous living areas, center-island kitchens and large master suites with spa-inspired baths. Some models offer the option of a finished or unfinished second-floor bonus room and bedroom.

Every Auburn Village home comes with Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® approach to home buying, in which Lennar's most popular options and upgrades are included in the base price of the home. At Auburn Village, this includes upgraded countertops, designer kitchen cabinets, elegant flooring, modern appliances and robust wireless connectivity to support a Ring® Video Doorbell, Honeywell Smart WiFi Thermostat, Smart WiFi Deadbolt and Amazon Echo Dot. Pricing at Auburn Village begins in the mid- $200,000s.

In addition to beautiful homes, residents at Auburn Village will enjoy an active adult, resort-style community featuring a salt water pool and a variety of sport courts, anchored by a main clubhouse and event lawn. Located in Garner, Auburn Village is minutes from neighborhood shopping, dining, golf and entertainment, a REX Wellness Center and the WakeMed Garner Healthplex. It is also convenient to Interstates 40 and 540, providing quick connection to the entire Triangle market.

For more on Auburn Village, visit the community at 143 Cashmere Ct., Garner, North Carolina, 27529 or call (919) 337-9420. Additional information is available online at www.lennar.com.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives the Company's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

