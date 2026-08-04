Lennar Breaks Ground on Enclave at Pebble Creek, a New Villa Community in Rochester

Rochester's First 55+ Lifestyle Community Brings Low-Maintenance Villa Living Near Mayo Clinic and the City's Growing Health Care Corridor

ROCHESTER, Minn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced the groundbreaking of Enclave at Pebble Creek, a new 55+ active adult lifestyle community within the broader Pebble Creek development in Rochester, Minnesota. As Rochester's first lifestyle community of its kind, Enclave at Pebble Creek offers homebuyers aged 55 and better a low-maintenance lifestyle with modern villa home designs and premium amenities. The community offers an active and highly-amenitized lifestyle in one of Minnesota's fastest-growing cities.

Associates from Lennar's Minnesota Division break ground at the Enclave at Pebble Creek ceremonial groundbreaking.

"Rochester is rapidly growing, driven by the world-renowned Mayo Clinic and a genuine sense of community," said Jon Aune, Lennar's Minnesota Division President. "Enclave at Pebble Creek is an ideal opportunity for active adults to live, work and play, offering thoughtfully designed homes within a vibrant community near everything that makes Rochester special. It is part of the broader Pebble Creek development, which will truly be a life cycle community, offering customers the ability to purchase from a variety of housing types. We're excited to break ground and watch this community come to life, bringing new homeownership opportunities and lasting value to the area."

Enclave at Pebble Creek will feature four collections of new Villa Home designs, Haven, Refuge, Sanctuary and Reserve, with a variety of exterior elevations to select from. Villas range from 1,294 to 2,983 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Every home includes Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where today's most popular features and finishes come standard and built into the price of the home. Pricing starts in the $300,000s.

Active Adult residents of Enclave at Pebble Creek will enjoy exclusive access to a wide range of resort-style amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, pickleball courts and expansive scenic trails. Enclave at Pebble Creek is located near Northern Hills Golf Course and Somerby Golf Club, with easy access to the many shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation destinations Rochester has to offer. Mayo Clinic, ranked the number one hospital in the world, is just a short drive away, making the community an ideal place to live for the region's thriving healthcare workforce.

Enclave at Pebble Creek is the first phase of the larger Pebble Creek master-planned community, which will ultimately include a range of collections spanning townhomes, single-family homes and one-story villas. The variety of home types is designed to support residents through different stages of life, from first-time homebuyers and growing families to empty nesters and active adults. Together, the neighborhoods will create a connected community where residents of different generations can live near one another, stay involved and share in everyday life while enjoying homes and amenities suited to their individual lifestyles. Sales for Enclave at Pebble Creek are anticipated to begin in Fall 2026, with sales of Pebble Creek's single-family homes and townhomes expected to launch in Spring 2027.

For more information on Enclave at Pebble Creek, call (507) 229-4756 or visit the community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation