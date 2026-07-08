Lennar Debuts Manhattan Square, Expanding Homeownership Opportunties in Carson, California

CARSON, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of Manhattan Square, a new gated master-planned community that is now pre-selling in Carson with prices starting in the mid $700,000s. Located just off Interstate 405 and Avalon Boulevard, Manhattan Square will bring 351 much-needed new condominium and townhome opportunities to the South Bay, expanding access to homeownership while contributing to the continued revitalization of Carson. The thoughtfully planned community will feature contemporary homes, a community pool and curated amenities designed to foster connection and everyday living. Interested homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of the Ellison, Madison and Chelsea model homes on Saturday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manhattan Square, Lennar's brand-new community in Carson, CA, offers new condominium and townhome designs at attainable price points. Now selling!

"Manhattan Square represents an exciting new chapter for Carson — one that brings much-needed homeownership opportunities at exceptional price points to one of the South Bay's most connected and sought-after locations," said John Lavender, Division President of Lennar's California Coastal Division. "We're proud to offer homebuyers the chance to own in a vibrant, gated community that delivers modern design, resort-style amenities and outstanding access to everything the South Bay has to offer. This is the kind of attainable homeownership opportunity that doesn't come along often in Southern California, and we couldn't be more excited to bring it to Carson."

The grand opening festivities will take place at the Manhattan Square Welcome Home Center, at 500 Park Drive in Carson, CA 90745. Guests are encouraged to tour the model homes and experience firsthand the modern living that awaits at Manhattan Square. Interested attendees can RSVP here.

Manhattan Square features four brand-new home collections — Brixton, Chelsea, Madison and Ellison — offering thoughtfully designed multi-family living. Ranging from 1,229 to 2,066 square feet, these homes offer two to four bedrooms with open-concept layouts designed to maximize space and comfort. With pricing starting in the mid $700,000s, Manhattan Square creates an attainable path to homeownership in one of Southern California's most desirable locations — a rare opportunity in today's South Bay market.

Every home offers Lennar's Everything's Included® promise, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Manhattan Square, this includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops and Shaker-style cabinetry with soft-close hinges — blending elegant design with the kind of quality and functionality today's homebuyers expect.

Manhattan Square will offer ample amities designed to foster connection and elevate the everyday, including a community pool and thoughtfully designed common areas. Life at Manhattan Square brings the energy of one of Southern California's most dynamic regions. Residents can easily attend an LA Galaxy match at nearby Dignity Health Sports Park, spend a Saturday afternoon shopping and dining at SouthBay Pavilion, or take a short drive to the sun-soaked shores of Redondo Beach or Hermosa Beach. With swift access to the 405 freeway, everyday destinations, from LAX to the broader South Bay and beyond, are within a quick commute.

For more information about Manhattan Square or to take the first step toward reserving your new Home, call 877-350-2892 or visit the community website today.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation