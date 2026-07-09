Lennar Announces The Towns at West End, a Boutique Townhome Community in Historic Lancaster City

LANCASTER CITY, Pa., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of The Towns at West End, a community of newly built townhomes coming this fall to historic Lancaster City, PA. Situated in Lancaster City's West End neighborhood, The Towns at West End marks Lennar's first community in one of Pennsylvania's most sought after and walkable urban neighborhoods.

The Towns at West End, Lennar's new boutique townhome community, is coming soon to Lancaster City.

"Lancaster City has seen a meaningful wave of revitalization in recent years, and The Towns at West End represents a unique opportunity to live in the heart of it all," said Tench Tilghman, Lennar Pennsylvania and Delaware Division President. "The community combines modern, low-maintenance living with the charm and energy that make Lancaster such a desirable place to call home. We're proud to bring Lennar's commitment to Quality, Value, and Integrity to Lancaster City for the very first time."

The Towns at West End features thoughtfully designed three-story floor plans starting at 1,872 square feet, offering three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Pricing starts in the high $500ks. Anticipated to open fall 2026, the community's 53 homesites are designed to cultivate an intimate, boutique atmosphere.

The Towns at West End is ideally situated just steps from Buchanan Park, within easy walking distance of Franklin & Marshall College, and minutes from downtown Lancaster's celebrated dining, shopping and arts scene. For those who commute, Route 30, Route 222 and the Lancaster Amtrak Station provide exceptional connectivity throughout the region.

For more information about The Towns at West End, call (610) 606-1644 or visit the community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation