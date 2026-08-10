Lennar Celebrates Grand Opening of Hitching Post Farms in Madison, Alabama

New North Alabama Community Introduces Five Home Designs Near Downtown Huntsville

MADISON, Ala., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the Grand Opening of Hitching Post Farms, a new community of single-family homes in Madison, Alabama. Hitching Post Farms brings valuable new homeownership opportunities with access to top-rated schools and convenient proximity to outdoor attractions like the Tennessee River and Wheeler Wildlife Refuge, downtown Huntsville and the region's fastest-growing job centers. Prospective residents are invited to a ribbon cutting celebrating the new community on Tuesday, August 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hitching Post Farms, Lennar's newest community in Madison, Alabama, brings new single-family homes near downtown Huntsville.

"Hitching Post Farms gives homebuyers the rare combination of new construction close to major employers, highly ranked schools and some of North Alabama's best outdoor recreation," said Jayson Williams, Division President of Lennar's North Alabama Division. "We're proud to welcome our first homeowners to this community and support the continued growth happening across Madison."

Hitching Post Farms features five exclusive Lennar home designs, Halle II, Trevi II, Brio II, Charle II and Littleton, showcasing brick detailing, open concept floorplans and covered patios. Homes in Hitching Post Farms range from 1,703 to 2,360 square feet with three to five bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Pricing starts in the high $200,000s.

Every home comes with Lennar's signature Everything's Included promise, where the most popular features and finishes come standard and included in the price of the home. For Hitching Post Farms, this includes a washer and dryer, luxury vinyl flooring throughout the home, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a gas fireplace.

Located near Interstate 565, Hitching Post Farms sits near major area employers including Redstone Arsenal Gate 9, North Alabama's largest employer, and offers an easy commute to shopping, dining and entertainment at downtown Huntsville, Bridge Street Town Centre and Town Madison. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy nearby caves, hiking trails, the Tennessee River and Wheeler Wildlife Refuge, while families can benefit from highly ranked schools including J.E. Williams Elementary, Williams P-8 School and Columbia High School.

For more information on Hitching Post Farms, call (256) 860-7957 or visit the community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar