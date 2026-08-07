Lennar Debuts Sutton and Hollis, Two New Home Collections at Valencia in the Santa Clarita Valley

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the Grand Opening of Sutton and Hollis, two new collections of single-family homes at Valencia, the premier master-planned community in the heart of the Santa Clarita Valley. Located within an exclusive new enclave within Valenica surrounded by scenic views and just steps from a brand-new recreation center coming soon, Sutton and Hollis feature six new home designs, resort-style amenities, a prime location near shopping, dining and outdoor recreation, and access to highly rated schools. The debut of Sutton and Hollis expands homeownership opportunities within one of Southern California's most desirable communities, offering thoughtfully designed homes to suit a variety of lifestyles.

Lennar debuts Sutton and Hollis, two new home collections of single-family homes at Valencia in the Santa Clarita Valley.

"Sutton and Hollis give homebuyers a valuable opportunity to find more space, more privacy and more room to grow within one of Los Angeles County's most sought-after communities," said John Lavender, Lennar California Coastal Division President. "Positioned in an exclusive new area of Valencia with incredible views and walkable access to a new recreation center, these collections combine exceptional homes with the lifestyle today's buyers are looking for."

The Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Interested homebuyers are invited to explore the two-story, single-family homes both collections have to offer and experience the new enclave. RSVP today.

The six new open floorplans within Sutton and Hollis showcase a variety of architectural styles, including Modern Farmhouse, Transitional and Abstract Traditional, with thoughtfully designed bonus spaces and scenic views throughout. Sutton homes range from 2,663 to 2,907 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Hollis ranges from 3,154 to 3,555 square feet, with four to five bedrooms and three-bathroom floorplans. Pricing for both collections begins in the low $1,000,000s.

Residents of Sutton and Hollis will enjoy an exclusive setting within Valenica, surrounded by rolling hills and stunning mountain views, with convenient access to a brand-new recreation center currently under construction featuring a sparkling resort-style pool and community gathering spaces, in addition to scenic trails and playgrounds. Ideally located near major freeways, the community offers access to award-winning schools in the Newhall and William S. Hart districts, popular shopping and dining destinations, outdoor recreation, nearby golf courses, and attractions including Six Flags Magic Mountain.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call 844-760-6030 or visit the community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar