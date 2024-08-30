LENNAR CELEBRATES OPENING OF MARINER'S COVE, OFFERING MODERN, FAMILY-FRIENDLY TOWNHOME LIVING IN FLORIDA CITY, FLORIDA

FLORIDA CITY, Fla., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced the grand opening of Mariner's Cove in Florida City, Florida, bringing metro Miami a thoughtfully designed, 174-home townhome community with three distinct floorplans.

Lennar’s Southeast Florida division recently unveiled Mariner’s Cove, a new townhome community offering thoughtfully designed details for contemporary living in Florida City, FL.

"Mariner's Cove is the ideal retreat for homebuyers across the homebuying spectrum," said Phil Serrate, Division President for Lennar's Southeast Florida Division. "The community offers thoughtfully designed details for contemporary living, all within close proximity to the vibrant excitement of Miami and the beautiful Florida coastline."

The all-two-story townhomes – Azure, Magenta and Sunglow – range from 1,330 to 1,545 square feet, with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three baths. Pricing begins in the low $400,000s.

Open-concept floorplans maximize space and flow easily from modern kitchens, generous living areas, comfortable secondary bedrooms and owner's suites with en-suite bath. All townhomes feature a fenced-in rear yard, allowing homeowners to maximize Florida's enviable indoor-outdoor climate.

Each townhome is part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options, and upgrades are all included at no additional cost. At Mariner's Cove, new homebuyers will enjoy all that is built into their new home, plus the wonderfully thought-out amenities like walking paths, a neighborhood park with barbecue stations, and a fun and inviting tot-lot for little ones to enjoy and make new friends.

Located minutes from the Florida Turnpike within Miami's peaceful Florida City suburb, Mariner's Cove is near employment corridors, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead Bayfront Park Marina, the Southern Glades Wildlife and Environmental Area, and only a short drive away to the Florida Keys.

Mariner's Cove is located at SW 344th St. and Krome Ave. in Florida City, Florida. For more information, call (855) 301-2329 or visit the Mariner's Cove community website. For more on Lennar's communities nationwide, visit http://www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

