Lennar Continues Strategic Expansion Across New Jersey with Launch of Four New Communities This Fall

HAMILTON, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today underscored its commitment to the New Jersey market with the announcement of a strategic expansion that includes the opening of four new communities.

Lennar announces plans for four new communities across New Jersey market. Each community will provide unique amenities focused on sustainability, health and wellbeing, helping to create vibrant neighborhoods where families can thrive.

"Lennar is known for its innovative approach to home construction and community development, as such, we are excited to introduce a range of new homesites that cater to the diverse needs of New Jersey homeowners," said Anthony Mignone, Lennar Regional Vice President for Lennar. "By leveraging our national experience and resources, we aim to create lasting value for homeowners alike across the state, while continuing to uphold Lennar's legacy of building homes that stand the test of time."

The four communities are all located in highly desirable towns, only short distances from Philadelphia, New York and the Jersey Shore. Designed with convenience in mind, these developments are positioned to offer homeowners easy access to main roads and highways, top-rated school districts, shopping and entertainment options. Additionally, each community will provide unique amenities focused on sustainability, health and wellbeing, helping to create vibrant neighborhoods where families can thrive. These offerings will range from on-site parks, expansive green spaces, state-of-the-art clubhouses featuring a resort-style pools and event spaces, pickleball and volleyball courts.

Lennar's new developments promise to not only integrate seamlessly into the unique landscape of their surrounding New Jersey towns, but to provide exceptional craftsmanship and value. Every home will offer Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where Lennar's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home.

The master-planned communities debuting over the next few months include:

The Grove, located in Whippany , just off of Route 10, will feature 60 well-appointed two and three-story townhomes. The community will be walking distance to shopping and entertainment and sits just minutes away from all major highways and NJ transit, giving residents an easy and short commute into NYC .

, just off of Route 10, will feature 60 well-appointed two and three-story townhomes. The community will be walking distance to shopping and entertainment and sits just minutes away from all major highways and NJ transit, giving residents an easy and short commute into . The Signature Collection at Hopewell Parc, located in historic Hopewell , will add 111 luxury single-family homes to the larger Hopewell Parc community which is known for its access to top-rated schools and its central New Jersey location.

, will add 111 luxury single-family homes to the larger Hopewell Parc community which is known for its access to top-rated schools and its central location. The Ridings at Oakland , located in the prestigious Bergen County , adjacent to the award-winning Oakland high school, will offer 190 spacious townhomes.

, located in the prestigious , adjacent to the award-winning high school, will offer 190 spacious townhomes. Emerson Square , located just 20 minutes outside of Philadelphia in Gloucester Township , will boast 63 value-positioned single-family homes and 95 townhomes.

This announcement of expansion follows closely on the heels of two recent community openings in New Jersey – The Collection at Hopewell and Monroe Park Terraces.

