LENNAR CONTINUES TO GROW IN NORTH FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, ANNOUNCING ITS LATEST NEW SINGLE-FAMILY HOME COMMUNITY, STONEHILL MANOR

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today plans for Stonehill Manor, its latest single-family new home community mixing a charming rural lifestyle with the appeal of Southwest Florida's Fort Myers metro area. Home sales at Stonehill Manor will begin March 2024. Interested homebuyers are invited to join the Stonehill Manor interest list today to take advantage of early pre-construction pricing.

Expanding its presence in the North Fort Myers, FL area, Lennar announced today plans for Stonehill Manor, a new single-family community mixing a charming rural lifestyle with the appeal of Southwest Florida’s Fort Myers metro area. Home sales at Stonehill Manor will begin March 2024.
"Southwest Florida is a tremendous place to live, and that makes each new Lennar community announcement here so exciting," said Michelle Tucker, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing "Stonehill Manor continues our tradition of bringing the best value of new home living to Fort Myers – in this case, an enclave of just 71 homes."

Offering both one- and two-story floorplans, homes at Stonehill Manor will range from 2,244 to 3,283 square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms and two to four-and-a-half baths.  All homes will feature a large lawn and three-car garage. Select plans will offer den or loft options, providing flexibility for a wide range of home shoppers.

All homes at Stonehill Manor offer open-concept floorplans with large living areas, upscale kitchens, comfortable bedrooms and lavish owner's suites. Each home also comes complete with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features at no additional cost. At Stonehill Manor, this includes quartz countertops, a stainless-steel appliance package with: dishwasher, refrigerator, smooth cooktop range, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

With a location just one mile west of Interstate 75, residents at Stonehill Manor are only moments away from downtown Fort Myers, the 770-acre Caloosahatchee Regional Park, famed beaches and the Babcock Ranch master-planned community, featuring brand new shopping, dining, entertainment and services, as well as greenways, parks and lake features.

Children living at Stonehill Manor will be served by the Lee County School District.

For more information on new home opportunities at Stonehill Manor, call 833-520-2297 or visit the Stonehill Manor community website.

About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco
Vice President Communications
Lennar Corporation
[email protected]
Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar

