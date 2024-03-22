LENNAR DEBUTS DANIA PRESERVE, A NEW HOME COMMUNITY OFFERING SPACIOUS TOWNHOMES JUST MINUTES FROM WHITE-SAND BEACH

DANIA BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of the Dania Preserve community of new townhomes with great onsite amenities and an ideal location near the beach in Dania Beach, FL. Totaling 67 homes, Dania Preserve offers three modern two-story townhome designs ranging from 1,689 to 1,854 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and two-car garages. Homes start in the low $700,000s.

Lennar’s Dania Preserve offers modern two-story townhome designs just minutes from white-sand Dania Beach, FL. Homes start in the low $700,000s. Homeowners at Dania Preserve will enjoy an array of onsite amenities, showcasing a landscaped entryway, a swimming pool with sundeck areas, a tot lot for the little ones to enjoy and a beautiful clubhouse, which includes a fitness center and a social room with a catering kitchen.

"Lennar's Dania Preserve offers close proximity to wide open beaches for swimming, sunbathing, leisurely exercise and fishing, as well as cosmopolitan offerings such as museums, fine dining and a vibrant nightlife in downtown Fort Lauderdale," said Philip Serrate, Lennar Division President for Southeast Florida. "Residents also have the luxury of staying close to home with our onsite amenities and activities designed to enjoy coastal living with family and neighbors."

All homes at Dania Preserve feature two stories of living and entertainment spaces with open-concept floorplans, chef-ready kitchens, comfortable bedrooms and serene owner's suites. Each home also comes complete with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features at no additional cost. At Dania Preserve, easy-care mica countertops , stainless steel appliances and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

