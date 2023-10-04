LENNAR DEBUTS EXCITING NEW HOME COMMUNITY ACADIA POINTE IN SCENIC BEND WITH EASY ACCESS TO OREGON'S MOST BEAUTIFUL OUTDOOR RECREATION

BEND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of stunning new model homes at its Acadia Pointe community in the heart of Central Oregon with convenient year-round access to the region's most beautiful outdoor recreation spots as well as the legendary Bend Ale Trail – the largest beer trail in the West.

Lennar debuts Acadia Pointe, a stunning community in the heart of Central Oregon with convenient access to Oregon's most beautiful outdoor recreation. The new community offers eight distinct floor plans ranging from 1,494 to 2,620 square feet. A grand opening featuring two new model homes will be held this Saturday, Oct. 7.
Acadia Pointe models open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 7, with the debut of two furnished models, featuring the Magnolia and Avery floorplans. Offering visitors the opportunity to experience the flowing space and thoughtful design that distinguishes Lennar homes. In all, Acadia Pointe will offer eight distinct floor plans ranging from 1,494 to 2,620 square feet – including the innovative and popular Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®, within the Leverich floor plan.

"Acadia Pointe offers an extremely limited opportunity to own a quality new Lennar home in one of Oregon's most desirable towns for those who love the outdoors, but enjoy the conveniences of city life," said Lennar Portland's VP of Sales and Marketing, Kelli Cunningham. "Whether a homebuyer wants to hit the slopes in winter, paddle a kayak in the summer, explore a trail under autumn leaves or lift a cold one in Bend's famous craft breweries, Acadia Pointe infuses recreation with modern finishes to create an unmatched lifestyle."

Lennar's Acadia Pointe homes range from three to four bedrooms and enhance the living experience with fresh designs and Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which includes the most desired finishes, fixtures and features as part of the base price of the home – meaning quartz countertops, energy-conscious appliances, modern interiors and gorgeous exteriors don't come with hidden costs or surprise fees.

Next Gen floorplans provide a main home plus an attached private suite complete with its own separate entrance, living area with kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom and laundry. From accommodating aging parents, boomerang kids, home schooling, a home gym and other distinctive needs, the suite is completely flexible, and the possibilities are endless.

And so are the opportunities to get outside and enjoy central Oregon's famous year-round recreational activities including Mt. Bachelor, Sunriver, Smith Rock National Park and the crystal-clear waters of Deschutes River or Cascade lakes. Bend is routinely rated one of the best places to live in Oregon, with abundant shopping, dining and nightlife – and Acadia Pointe is just 10 minutes from the popular Old Mill District.

For more information about any of the new Lennar homes at Acadia Pointe, call 541.668.9073 or visit LennarPortland.com. Join the interest list at Lennar.com/AcadiaPointe.

About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact:
Danielle Tocco
Vice President Communications
Lennar Corporation
[email protected] 
Direct Line: 949.789.1633

