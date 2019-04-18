Lennar Embarks On Next Chapter Of Innovative "Storey" Brand With Grand Opening Of Storey Creek In Kissimmee, Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, embarks on the next chapter of its innovative Storey brand with the groundbreaking of Storey Creek, a new masterplanned community that will total 992 homes surrounded by the oak hammocks and conservation areas of Kissimmee, Florida. Home sales at Storey Creek are scheduled to begin in November 2019.

"Our Storey communities focus on five pillars: community, nature, health, story and home," said Brock Nicholas, Orlando Division President for Lennar. "Our tagline is, 'Your story starts here,' and we live up to that promise with a combination of fresh and contemporary floorplans, wonderful neighborhood amenities and beautiful natural surroundings that give homebuyers a vibrant foundation for their new life in a Lennar community."

Storey Creek will build on the success of Storey Lake (one of Osceola County's top-selling communities), Storey Park (in Florida's Lake Nona area) and Storey Grove (outside of Orlando at Horizon West).

Homes within the community will range in size from 1,200 to 3,000 square feet, with one and two stories and starting from 3bed/2.5 baths, meeting a wide variety of buyer needs. This includes multi-generational buyers, who can take advantage of the newly released Lennar NextGen® Presley model – a single-level "home within a home" featuring five bedrooms and three baths, with the ability to accommodate a separate two-bedroom suite offering added privacy for an aging parent or even a grown child coming back to the nest.

Homebuyers at Storey Creek will enjoy thoughtfully designed, light-filled Lennar interiors, sweeping from generous living areas into large center-island kitchens, welcoming outdoor living spaces and luxurious master suites with spa-inspired baths. Every home will also come with Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® approach to home buying, which delivers today's most popular options and upgrades in the base price of the home.

At Storey Creek, this includes a full appliance package, natural gas and valuable design enhancements like quartz countertops and designer-selected faucet and cabinetry packages. It also includes Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ floorplans with built-in wireless access points, ensuring strong and consistent coverage in every room and a seamless experience with Lennar's Home Automation package, activated by Amazon. Pricing begins in the mid $200,00s.

Residents at Storey Creek will enjoy a community that mixes conservation areas and Florida's stunning oak hammocks with a range of masterplanned amenities including athletic fields, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds, a "bark park" and more.

From its location in the heart of Kissimmee, Storey Creek is minutes from the best that Central Florida has to offer, ranging from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando to a collection of nearby lakes perfect for a day of hiking, biking or water sports. A network of nearby freeways, thoroughfares and Interstate 4 also provide quick connections to the area's largest employment corridors, as well as premier neighborhood shopping, dining and entertainment.

Storey Creek is part of the Osceola County School District and served by Pleasant Hill Elementary, Horizon Middle, and Point Sienna High School.

For more on Storey Creek, call 1-855-847-8490. Additional information is available online at www.lennar.com.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

