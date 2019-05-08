Lennar Homes Arrives At The Colony, A Hunt Companies Community

BASTROP, Texas, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Homes, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has planted its stake in The Colony, a Hunt Companies-owned, master-planned community in the Austin suburb of Bastrop. Pre-sales are already underway, with move-in homes now available.

"We are delighted to welcome Lennar Homes to The Colony, our unique, master-planned community," said Rick Neff, Senior Vice President of Development for Hunt. "Lennar is known for building first-class homes, and we're excited to offer this inventory to potential homebuyers."

Home construction has commenced in two of The Colony neighborhoods, Angelina Park and Morgan Bend, both of which are off Sam Houston Drive. Prices for homes start in the low $200,000s.

Angelina Park

Angelina Park, offering 143 home sites, features Lennar Homes' Haywood Paired Homes. These specialized structures are geared toward those who want the full homeowner experience and lower price points. The Haywood Paired Homes range from 1,272 square feet to 2,129 square feet, and feature:

Thoughtful design details

Spacious three- and four-bedroom floorplans

Two-car garages

Stainless-steel appliances

Faux Wood blinds

Full-sod yard, with sprinklers

Covered patios

Morgan Bend

Morgan Bend offers 88 home sites featuring Lennar's Highland Homes designs which range from 1,622 square feet to 3,031 square feet. Plus, the community offers Lennar's popular Next Gen® home designs, featuring private, multigenerational living spaces. Features include:

Programmable, Wi-Fi-enabled thermostat, USB outlets and keyless front-door entry

Spacious three- and four-bedroom plans and two-car garages, situated on 50-foot lots

Stainless steel appliances

Faux wood blinds

Full-sod yard, with sprinklers

Front gutters

Covered patios with ceiling fans

The Colony's Lennar Homes welcome center is at 119 Esparza, off Farm-to-Market Road 969 and north of Texas 71. For more information, visit thecolonytx.com.

About The Colony

The Colony is a 2,300-acre master-planned community located approximately 20 minutes southeast of Austin. The amazing, master-planned community is situated just 15 minutes from ABIA, combining easy access to vibrant city life and employment centers, with tranquil, country living. Community amenities include swimming pool, playgrounds, miles of walking trails plus open space . For more information, visit www.colonytx.com.

About Hunt Companies, Inc.

Hunt is a family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses in the real estate and infrastructure markets. Hunt develops, invests, manages and finances assets at all stages to derive and deliver value. Founded in 1947, Hunt builds its reputation on integrity and performance. With a focus on excellence in corporate governance, Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors and the communities it serves. Hunt employs over 1,800 direct employees and its broader platform (including affiliates) employs over 6,000 additional employees across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com

