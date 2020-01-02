Lennar Introduces Springmill Towns And Villas In Westfield, Indiana

Following the grand opening, regular model home hours at Springmill Towns and Villas will be 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

"Springmill was designed to help residents spend less time on daily chores and more time enjoying daily life," said Lennar Indianapolis Division President Craig Jensen. "All homes include lawn maintenance and snow removal, plus the community is surrounded by walking paths and ponds, and will soon have a direct connection to the Midland Trace Trail. That adds up to ample opportunity to trade must-do tasks with fun new adventures."

Springmill Towns offers two, three-story townhome floorplans, each totaling 2,346 square feet with three bedrooms, three baths and an attached two-car garage. Open concept kitchens are enhanced with oversized islands and contemporary living and dining areas ample for comfortable daily living and entertaining. The third floor features three bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and a laundry room. The private lower level includes a full finished bath and optional wet bar. Pricing at Springmill Towns begins in the $240,000s.

Springmill Villas is an intimate front porch community totaling just 62 homesites. These "smart size" paired villas are available in four floorplans ranging from 1,597 to 1,754 square feet, each with two bedrooms, two baths and an attached two-car garage. Interiors are designed around an open concept featuring modern kitchens with large center islands, generous great rooms and spacious owner's suites with spa-inspired baths. All villas can be customized with options ranging from sunrooms and extended covered porches to second-floor bonus rooms with a full bath and storage space. Pricing at Springmill Villas begins in the $270,000s.

Homebuyers at both Springmill communities will enjoy Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® program, which delivers the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades as part of the base price of the home. This includes WiFi-Certified™ home designs and upscale features such as Ring Pro doorbells, Honeywell smart thermostats, GE® stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz kitchen and bath countertops and upgraded hard surface flooring in the main living areas.

Springmill Towns and Villas are conveniently located on Springmill Road, just south of SR-32 and only 20 miles north of Indianapolis. They sit within the fast-growing city of Westfield, home to a wide range of recreation, arts, dining and shopping.

The communities are served by Monon Trail Elementary School, Westfield Intermediate/Middle School and Westfield Washington High School, part of the Westfield Washington School District.

For more, visit Springmill Towns at 280 Tricia Lane, Westfield, Indiana, 46074 or Springmill Villas at 17339 Lillian Street, Westfield, Indiana, 46074, or call (317) 659-3200. Additional information is available online at the Springmill Towns community website­, the Springmill Villas community website­ or at www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives the Company's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar

Related Links

http://www.lennar.com

