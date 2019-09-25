Lennar Makes Coastal Living Easy With New Townhome Models At Ventana at El Corazon In Oceanside

"Ventana at El Corazon is a unique opportunity to own a new home in one of the most exciting and innovative emerging communities in Southern California," said Bill Ostrem, Lennar's San Diego Division President. "The El Corazon master plan envisions a rural island of world-class recreation and sports amenities just minutes from downtown Oceanside and the beach. As the only for-sale homes in El Corazon, Ventana offers a lifestyle we believe will be unmatched."

Ventana at El Corazon's 70 new homes range from 1,659 to 2,312 square feet with up to four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. All four distinctive floorplans feature attached garages, spacious living areas, state-of-the-art rooftop solar power and modern kitchens – with some models including flexible ground-floor space that can be used as a home office, gym or play area. Prices start in the mid-$500,000s, with the first year's HOA dues paid by Lennar for homes that close by November 29, 2019.

All homes include Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which ensures that today's most desired new-home features are offered to residents in one package, at no extra cost. Among these are a Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ package with wireless coverage in every room, green building features such as Energy Star® appliances and rooftop solar power, luxury designs and finishes such as stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, and extended services that simplify the home buying and owning experience.

Ventana at El Corazon is the only for-sale community within the ambitious El Corazon park complex, a 465-acre master-planned area envisioning parks, trails, shopping and a competition aquatic center to complement the 20-field So Cal Sports Complex. El Corazon promises a rural feel in the middle of Oceanside and just minutes from the beach.

For more on Ventana at El Corazon, visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/san-diego/oceanside/ventana-at-el-corazon or call 760-273-5751.

