Lennar Northwest debuts Corbin Meadows in Post Falls, ID on May 20

News provided by

Lennar

18 May, 2023, 11:00 ET

POST FALLS, Idaho, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Northwest will host a Grand Opening event to debut Corbin Meadows, the homebuilder's newest community of single-family homes for sale in Post Falls, ID on Saturday, May 20 with festivities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home buyers and local residents are invited to enjoy complimentary music, face painting and food catered by The Purple Onion Catering Company. As well as the first opportunity to tour the brand-new model homes.

Lennar’s new Corbin Meadows community offers nine new floorplan options with two- and three-car garages available, ranging approximately between 1,669 and 2,786 square feet. Homes in this community provide three to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Every home in this community comes complete with fully equipped kitchens, fenced backyards and large owner’s suites. Pricing for homes in Corbin Meadows will begin in the high $400,000s.
"This is an exciting opportunity to release this beautiful new community to home buyers in the area, as well as introduce our home designs with tours of the model homes," said Bill Salvesen, Division President of Lennar Northwest. "This is our first community in Post Falls and we're excited to debut two stunning models for home buyers to tour with lots of fun for everyone involved."

The model homes will feature the Benton three-car garage and the Stevenson three-car garage floorplans, offering attendees to explore the full breadth of this community's most spacious home designs.

The Benton is a single-story offering a Great Room with a fireplace, leading into the kitchen, dining room and an attached covered patio. Found off the entry are two secondary bedrooms split by a shared bathroom. The owner's suite is located in the back of the home with its own private bathroom and direct patio access.

The Stevenson is a two-story design with a first-floor den and open layout adjacent to the kitchen, Great Room and dining area. Upstairs is a bonus room surrounded by all four bedrooms, including the owner's suite with a large bathroom and expansive walk-in closet.

Located in Post Falls, ID, residents will have proximity to outdoor recreation opportunities at nearby parks, on the Spokane River and at the Highlands Golf Course. Corbin Meadows is located 25 miles from downtown Spokane.

The community is located at 2680 Bluegrass Lane Post Falls, ID 83854. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Lennar Northwest at 855-403-3576 for more information, or visit online at https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/idaho/inland-northwest/post-falls/corbin-meadows.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Danielle Tocco, Vice President Communications, Lennar Corporation 
949-648-1823 mobile, [email protected]

SOURCE Lennar

