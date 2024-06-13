LENNAR NOW SELLING AT DEL MAR TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN MIAMI

MIAMI, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announces the Grand Opening of Del Mar, an amenity-rich master-planned community offering two distinct collections of townhomes for sale in Miami, FL.

Lennar’s new master-planned community of Del Mar offers two distinct collections of townhomes for sale in Miami, FL. Pricing starts in the $400,000s.

The Seaview Collection offers five new, two-story townhome designs ranging from 1,338 to 1,761 square feet and contains three to four bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and a single-car garage. The Horizon Collection offers three floorplans ranging from 1,330 to 1,545 square feet with three bedrooms and two-and-one-half to three baths. Pricing starts in the $400,000s.

"From exterior styles inspired by the local area to amenities that embody a vacation vibe, Del Mar offers the quintessential Miami lifestyle," said Phil Serrate, Lennar's Southeast Florida Division President. "Del Mar offers a rare combination that homebuyers are responding to with tremendous interest."

Del Mar boasts a vehicle access-controlled entry and a wide array of planned amenities designed to cater to all ages. Highlights include a state-of-the-art clubhouse, a pool, fitness center and a social room with a catering kitchen.

Residents of Del Mar will enjoy the convenience of a location close to ample dining and shopping options as well as close proximity to numerous parks, recreational areas and world-famous destinations surrounding Miami, such as the Florida Keys, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Everglades Outpost.

Del Mar is located at 35605 SW 180th Ave., Miami, FL 33034. For more information on these new home opportunities, call 855-865-0111 or visit the community website.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

