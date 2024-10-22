Lennar Now Selling at Eleven New Communities at Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is now selling at 11 new communities within Irvine's renowned Great Park Neighborhoods. Primarily situated within Luna Park, these communities offer a variety of homes to meet the diverse needs across the homebuying spectrum. Pricing ranges from the upper $1.2 millions to $2.7 millions. Homebuyers are invited to explore the two newest collections, Mona and Aquila, at a Grand Opening celebration on November 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

"With an incredible initial response and continued enthusiasm for Lennar's Great Park Neighborhoods communities, we are excited to provide Orange County homebuyers a brand-new neighborhood in one of the most coveted places in Orange County for inspired family living," said John Lavender, Cal Coastal Division President for Lennar. "Luna Park continues Lennar's legacy of thoughtfully designed homes and amenities to meet the evolving needs of current and future residents at Great Park Neighborhoods."

Within Luna Park, Lennar offers ten unique home collections – Estela, Lyra, Orion, Selene, Carina, Portia, Aluna, Mona, Aquila and Crescent – offering a total of 33 floorplans. Offering single to three-story attached and detached homes, the home designs range from 1,750 to 3,838 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half baths.

Adjacent to Luna Park, Lennar offers Skye at Rise Park featuring single-family home designs with bonus spaces. Homes include 4 beds, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, ranging from 2,731 to 3,203 sq ft. Pricing begins in the mid $1.7 millions.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Luna Park, this includes GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, shaker-style cabinetry throughout the home, Moen® chrome hardware, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Luna Park residents can enjoy fantastic onsite amenities for enhanced everyday living, including a recreational park, set to be the largest in Great Park Neighborhoods upon completion, with a relaxing swimming pool, clubhouse, sports courts, play areas, multi-use trails and more.

Luna Park families will be served by the A-rated Saddleback Valley School District.

Great Park Neighborhoods is conveniently located in the center of Orange County, with easy access to the 5 and 405 freeways and close proximity to world-class dining and shopping at Irvine Spectrum Center. Popular nearby attractions include Great Park Live, Great Park Ice, and the Great Park Balloon Ride.

For more information on these new Luna Park homes, visit the community website or call (888) 676-1813.

