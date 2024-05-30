LENNAR NOW SELLING AT NORTHERN CALIFORNIA'S CADENCE MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY

GILROY, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has unveiled Cadence, a new master-planned community of spacious single-family homes in the homey Santa Clara County town of Gilroy. Homebuyers are invited to tour two new model homes.

"Cadence is inspired by the neighborhood's lush environment and beautiful views of open countryside," said Lennar Bay Area Division President Brian Olin. "The homes boast ample room and versatile space, that not only complements the surrounding foothills, but will stand the test of time as homeowner needs evolve."

Lennar's new Northern California master-planned community of Cadence offers spacious single-family homes ranging from approximately 2,164 to 3,459 square feet. Pricing begins in the high $900,000s.

Cadence offers seven luxurious floorplans across two unique home collections – Bellflower and Briarwood – with generous, open floorplans that promotes seamless flow between rooms and wide windows to allow ample natural light to flood on sunny days. Home designs range from approximately 2,164 to 3,459 square feet, with four to five bedrooms and three to four-and-a-half baths. Select homes also include versatile dens and lofts. Pricing begins in the high $900,000s.

Residents will enjoy a well-maintained neighborhood with lawned open space, a community park with picnic areas and playground and easy access to two public golf courses next door to Cadence. Gilroy is home to the Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, premium outlets for designer shopping, local entertainment, wineries and so much more. Gilroy is centrally located at the southern gateway to Silicon Valley, with easy freeway access to the San Francisco Bay Area, and a short drive away to Santa Cruz and Monterey for beach and mountain fun.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Cadence, this includes quartz or granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, Shaker-style cabinetry, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Homebuyers can tour the Cadence models at the community's Welcome Home Center at 2581 Pasture Street, Gilroy, CA 95020. For more information, visit the community website or call (888) 216-2330.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

