Lennar Opens Gordon B. Lewis-Designed, 18-Hole Golf Course At Heritage Landing In Punta Gorda

"We're thrilled to officially announce the opening of the golf course amenity at Heritage Landing," said Lennar Southwest Florida Director of Operations David Meyers. "The golf course and planned country club will serve as the heartbeat of this community, where residents can relax, enjoy time with their neighbors and truly maximize the benefits of being part of a country club lifestyle."

The 18-hole Gordon B. Lewis-designed course at Heritage Landing features a chipping area, putting green and driving range with five sets of tees to accommodate a range of experience levels, all topped off with designer paspalum grass and featuring an on-course golf pro shop.

Amenities coming to Heritage Landing in mid-2021 include a resort-style pool with chickee bar; tennis center with pro shop, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickle ball and bocce ball; and a sports club with a fitness center, yoga/aerobics room, men's and women's saunas, spa and massage rooms, nail and beauty salon, and chickee bar. A clubhouse with grille room and dining room is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Heritage Landing offers a wide array of home designs – ranging from stunning single-family manor homes to spacious multi-family coach homes and the modern Terrace Condominiums. These innovative, open concept floorplans range from 1,120 to 3,332 square feet, with two to five bedrooms and two to four baths – offering the perfect home to meet a wide mix of lifestyles. This includes generous living spaces, bright center-island kitchens, spa-inspired owner's suites and outdoor patios to capitalize on Florida's gorgeous year-round weather.

Every home at Heritage Landing is Wi-Fi Certified, incorporating the latest in technology with conveniences like an Echo Dot, Ring Pro video doorbell, Honeywell Pro thermostat and Wi-Fi smart lock with keypad and deadbolt. Homes also come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Heritage Landing this includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and designer-style cabinetry among other carefully curated interior touches. Pricing begins in the upper $100,000s.

Heritage Landing is situated on the west side of Burnt Store Road, just five miles south of US 41. From this location, homeowners enjoy close proximity to the area's premier dining, shopping and entertainment destinations, the nearby Charlotte Harbor and Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park.

For more on Heritage Landing, visit the community at 14701 Heritage Landing Blvd., Punta Gorda, Florida, 33955 or call (888) 214-1790. For golf course tee times or golf-related questions call (941) 347-2222. Additional information is available online at the Heritage Landing Community Website­ or at www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of the Company's homes and, through Lennar Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar Corporation's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar