Lennar Opens New Single-Family Homes, Models for Shearwater

80 Single-Family Homes, 190 Townhomes Planned Including 50 Designated "Affordable" Homes

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, recently opened models and new floor plans for 80 single-family homes and 190 townhomes at Shearwater, a master-planned community in St. Johns County. Fifty of the Lennar townhomes are offered at an "affordable" rate, thanks to a partnership with St. Johns County. Regularly-priced homesites will start in the mid-to-high $300,000's.

Lennar is the first builder in Shearwater to offer homes through the St. Johns County affordable housing program. Affordable homesites will start in the low $300,000's, with price increases limited based on metrics determined by the county. These homes must be owner-occupied.

"This expansion of Lennar at Shearwater brings a new level of affordability for homebuyers looking to purchase in one of the most desirable new communities in St. Johns County," said Melanie Raub, Lennar Jacksonville Division President. "We are proud to help make the dream of homeownership a reality for our customers by offering quality homes at an incredible value, with all the features and finishes homeowners want and need already included."

The Northeast Florida townhomes feature five floor plans for homebuyers to choose from, ranging from 1,494 to 2,005 square feet of living space. They include three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, along with a one or two-car garage.

Just released are new single-family homes for sale, in four floor plans ranging from 2,028 to 2,358 square feet. They feature four to five bedrooms and two to three bathrooms, along with a two-car garage. Executives at Lennar expect that the spacious layouts, available on approximately 80, 50' homesites, will sell out fast.

Residents at Shearwater will enjoy world-class community amenities, including a resort-style lagoon and lap pool with a clubhouse, a fitness center, tennis courts, and access to Trout Creek. Located at 27 Appleton Court off of Old County Road 210, the community offers convenient access to area beaches, A-rated schools, and popular outdoor shopping plazas.

Every new Lennar home comes complete with high-end features and upgrades at no additional cost thanks to the homebuilder's signature Everything's Included® program. At Shearwater, homebuyers enjoy features such as quartz countertops, designer cabinets, wood tile-inspired flooring, paver driveways, screened-in patios, and more.

For more information or to be added to the VIP interest list, visit Lennar.com.

