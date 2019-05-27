Lennar Opens Newest Neighborhood At The Masterplanned Harmony Grove Village In Escondido, California

ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced the grand opening of Contessa, the newest collection of homes within the Harmony Grove Village masterplanned community in Escondido, California. The public is invited to tour Contessa's brand new, all-two-story model homes experience the Harmony Grove Village lifestyle during a Grand Opening weekend, beginning Saturday, May 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Festivities including music, a bounce house, face painting and balloon making will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Following the grand opening, regular model home hours at Contessa will be Mondays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"Harmony Grove Village offers the ideal mix of location and amenities," said Lennar San Diego Division President Bill Ostrem. "Contessa will make it easy to carve out a wonderful lifestyle here, in homes that are generously sized to accommodate the needs of growing families and the most active of residents."

Contessa offers four floorplans ranging from 2,952 to 3,465 square feet, with four to five bedrooms, three to four-and-a-half baths and three-bay tandem garages. The floorplans were thoughtfully designed for growing families, featuring spacious main living areas, large modern kitchens with walk-in pantries, first floor bedrooms and generous master suites.

California rooms with outdoor gas fireplaces and decks off of the master bedroom create additional areas to entertain and relax, all while soaking in Southern California's enviable climate. Select floorplans at Contessa include bonus rooms that can be used for entertainment, office space or hobbies. All models offer a choice of professionally crafted Cottage, Farmhouse or Hill Country exteriors.

Every home at Contessa features Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® approach to home buying, in which the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Contessa, this includes stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen countertops and the world's first Wi-Fi Certified Home Design™, ensuring robust wireless connectivity and featuring voice control by Alexa-enabled products and smart home products from trusted manufacturers like Ring, Honeywell, Schlage, Lutron, Ruckus and Sonos. Pricing begins in the mid $700,000s.

Residents at Contessa will enjoy life within the amenity-packed Harmony Grove Village masterplanned community. Surrounded by rolling hills, groves and preserved open space, Harmony Grove Village spans seven community parks, two miles of scenic multi-use trails and The Grove pool and recreation area, complete with spa, barbeque area, fireplace and restrooms. Future phases at Harmony Grove Village will introduce a Village Center retail amenity, equestrian area and dog park.

The community is minutes from neighborhood shopping, dining and entertainment, and just a few miles from I-15, which connects Contessa to the vast attractions of greater San Diego including the San Diego Zoo, the famous California coastline and award-winning employment corridors.

Contessa is served by the Escondido Union School District, including Bernardo Elementary School, Del Dios Academy of Arts and Sciences and San Pasqual High School.

For more on Contessa, visit the community at 2924 Gait Way, Escondido, California, 92029 or call (760) 273-5751. Additional information is available online at the Contessa Community Website­ or at www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives the Company's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

