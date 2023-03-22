LENNAR PLANS EXPANSION IN GREENSBORO, NC

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for high quality, affordably priced new homes in central North Carolina has prompted local expansion plans by Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders. Lennar is pursuing land acquisition and new community development opportunities in Greensboro and the surrounding towns of Winston-Salem and High Point – areas equidistant from both Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham.

"Lennar has enjoyed a great history in North Carolina, developing vibrant neighborhoods throughout the Triangle area for a wide range of homebuyers," said Robert Smart, Division President of Lennar's Raleigh Division. "We're excited to expand further into the center of the state, which is experiencing tremendous growth across all sectors and is in need of high-quality, well-priced new homes."

Lennar's first new home community in central North Carolina, High Knoll, is located near Kernersville, just 12 minutes from Winston-Salem. Homes at High Knoll feature spacious floorplans with generous living areas, gourmet kitchens and upscale owner's suites. Homes within High Knoll range from 2,472 to 2,619 square feet and offer four to five bedrooms and three baths. The community offers thoughtfully-designed floorplans built on large, wooded home sites. Pricing starts in the high $300,000s.

Every Lennar home comes with the homebuilder's signature Everything's Included® program, where popular options, upgrades and a host of other carefully curated interior details are built into the home's base price. Homebuyers can select homes with a range of popular exterior features, such as screened porches. All homes incorporate the latest technology with conveniences like Ring video doorbells, Ring Alarm Security Kit, Schlage Encode Smart WiFi deadbolt and Honeywell Smart Thermostats.

Lennar is in the process of securing land for several new communities in the greater Greensboro area, primarily targeting entry-level, first-time and move-up buyers. As it expands in the area, Lennar's offerings will include townhomes, single-family homes and a 55-and-better active adult community.

Each Lennar neighborhood reflects the unique characteristics of the area, offering everything from on-site parks, pools and pavilions to locations near quaint downtowns and natural recreation areas. All of Lennar's central North Carolina communities will be served by the I-85 corridor, which connects the Raleigh/Triangle and Charlotte markets, and quickly links residents to neighborhood shopping and dining, the nearby Piedmont Triad International Airport, and more than 20 local universities and technical and community colleges.

Home shoppers can visit the High Knoll Welcome Home Center at 4910 Cranfill Lane in Walkertown, North Carolina, or learn more at the High Knoll community website. For more on Lennar, visit www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

