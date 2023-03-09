LENNAR, SHEA HOMES® AND WOODSIDE HOMES HOST MARCH 11 OPEN HOUSE AT SUNSTONE MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY

Event will offer tours and special financing programs on Quick Move-In homes

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint venture between Lennar, Shea Homes® and Woodside Homes, today announced plans for an Open House event at Sunstone, the premiere master-planned community located in northwest Las Vegas. The Open House will take place on March 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will feature model home tours and special financing on Quick Move-In homes. The Sunstone master-planned community provides a wide variety of homes within a highly-amenitized setting – creating a living experience unparalleled in the Las Vegas market.

"On behalf of Lennar, Shea and Woodside, we are delighted to host the Sunstone Open House event where homebuyers can explore all of the unique home collections and one-of-a-kind lifestyle that Sunstone has to offer," said Joy Broddle, Division President of Lennar Las Vegas. "A great deal of care and thought went into designing Sunstone and the result is a winning combination of gorgeous home designs in a resort-style atmosphere, full of modern yet nature-inspired amenities. The community is truly a destination that home shoppers across the homebuying spectrum can find a home and lifestyle that not only meets but far exceeds their expectations." Lennar is the master-developer of Sunstone.

The Sunstone master-planned community offers a stunning resort-style setting that takes advantage of the gorgeous desert landscape of northwest Las Vegas. The community emphasizes adventure and outdoor living with a variety of amenities that range from bike trails and pump tracks to walking trails and parks. The Sunstone Mountain Bike Trail provides miles and miles of off-street bikeway trails. The Moccasin Walking Trail provides an 8-foot wide, all- weather surfaced walking trail that will inspire homeowners to explore the outdoors and focus on fitness. Sun Mountain Park features open space and a variety of amenities including an interactive sundial, picnic tables, play structures, park benches and avid trail head. Sun Trails park is only a short walk from the community and offers pump tracks, trails, bike racks, two shaded play structures, picnic tables, play fields, and park benches. Plus, Sunstone offers community Wi-Fi throughout the parks.

Lennar is now selling at Aria and Archer, two gated communities of single-family, detached homes. Aria features single-story homes that range from 1,594 to 1,760 square feet and offer three bedrooms and two to three baths. Archer features two-story homes ranging from 2,472 to 2,868 square feet and contain two-and-one-half to three baths. All homes feature spacious, Great Room centered floorplans that flow seamlessly into gourmet kitchens with oversized islands – ideal for entertaining family and friends. Select home designs also offer a spacious loft or storage area within the garage. Both Aria and Archer will offer a Lennar's Next Gen® "Home Within a Home" floorplan. This popular home design features a connected private suite with private entrance, kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave, living space, bedroom and bath, laundry room with washer and dryer, truly this is a perfect home for families with an aging parent, or an adult child with a need to return home. The space can also be used as a home office or home gym. Every home within Archer and Aria also comes with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. Prices for Aria range from $414,990 to $426,990. Prices for Archer range from $477,990 to $549,990.

Shea Homes® is now selling at Trilogy® Sunstone, a brand new 55+ community of single-level, detached homes and duplex homes designed exclusively for discerning homebuyers. The homes range in size from 1,342 to 2,579 square feet and offer two to four bedrooms and two to four bathrooms. Trilogy Sunstone features some of Shea Homes' newest floorplan designs from the Freedom Collection of homes as well as the duplex Resort Collection. These innovative homes feature contemporary, open-concept floorplans that maximize livability, with gorgeous outdoor living spaces that make the most of the incredible desert climate. The centerpiece of Trilogy is the resort-style Cabochon Club which recently earned the Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the US at Best of 55+ Design National Association of Home Builders Awards. The coveted amenity offers a fitness center, resort style pool, culinary studio, coffee house, restaurant and bar, pickleball and bocce ball courts, outdoor game and event venue and more. Prices range from the low $400,000s to the mid $500,000s.

Woodside Homes is now selling Luna at Sunstone, where you can find the ideal home to fit your lifestyle. Luna offers two-story homes with six different floorplans, ranging from 1,722 to 2,613 square feet. Plans offer 3-5 bedrooms and 2.5 – 3 baths, including covered patios, flexible spaces, and two-car garages (with the option to extend to 24' deep). You'll love the modern and transitional exterior architectural style that creates a stunning streetscape. Homes at Luna start in the low $400's. And if you're looking for a single-story home, Woodside Homes will be debuting Estrella at Sunstone in late April. Floorplans will range in size from 1,788 to 2,054 square feet with plenty of flexible features and options to meet your needs and lifestyle. Visit Luna for more details on this collection of single-story homes.

Upon build out, Sunstone will bring approximately 3,600 new homes to ten neighborhoods, offering a variety of designs for families at every stage of life including attached condominiums, single-family homes, move-up estates and age-qualified residences. The setting for Sunstone will be outdoor recreation-focused, with about 15 miles of interconnected trails, two parks, a BMX pump track, asphalt bike track, National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) mountain bike loop, active play fields, tot lots, activity stations and more – all with stunning city lights and mountain views. For more information about Sunstone, visit www.sunstoneLV.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division was founded in 1999 and offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities available or currently selling across Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington. Trilogy branded communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through opportunities to explore new interests and activities, make wellness a top priority, and connect to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature and casual restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts, and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

About Woodside Homes

In 2022 Woodside Homes begins its 45th year in the business of designing and building homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. The company has sold more than 45,000 new homes since inception and is the 31st largest homebuilder in the United States. Woodside Homes is dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout home buying, building, and ownership process.

In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by SEKISUI HOUSE, one of the world's largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today's homebuyers.

Founded in 1960, Sekisui House, Ltd. is one of world's largest homebuilders and an international diversified developer, with cumulative sales of over 2.5 million homes. Based in Osaka, Japan Sekisui House has over 300 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, over 28,000 employees and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Sekisui House aims to create homes and communities that improve with time and last for generations. With "Love of Humanity" as its Corporate Philosophy, Sekisui House believes that homes should offer comfort, security and peace of mind for residents, while maintaining harmony with the environment and its surroundings. Sekisui House has sustainability as a core corporate target and is now the global leader in the construction of net-zero-energy homes with more than sixty-thousand of them built since the product was launched in 2013. In 2009, Sekisui House expanded into several new international markets and now operates in the United States, China, Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

