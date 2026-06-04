Lennar Welcomes First Homeowners to Tuxedo Reserve, Invites Homebuyers to Tour New Model Homes

TUXEDO, N.Y., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the Grand Opening event of its brand-new model homes at Tuxedo Reserve, just as the first homeowners begin moving into the highly anticipated master-planned community in New York's Hudson Valley. Interested homebuyers are invited to the official unveiling of the Pershing, MacArthur, and Brookton model homes on Thursday, June 18 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the properties and experience the vibrant, connected lifestyle Tuxedo Reserve will offer.

Lennar announces the grand opening of brand-new model homes at Tuxedo Reserve, the highly anticipated master-planned community in New York’s Hudson Valley. Lennar announces the grand opening of brand-new model homes at Tuxedo Reserve, the highly anticipated master-planned community in New York’s Hudson Valley.

"We recently welcomed the first homeowners to Tuxedo Reserve and look forward to welcoming more as we introduce our new model homes to the community," said Dana Romano, Lennar's New York/New Jersey Division President. "These milestones mark major steps toward bringing our vision for Tuxedo Reserve to life—creating a place where residents can enjoy thoughtfully designed homes, exceptional amenities, and a true sense of community in a one-of-a-kind setting."

Tuxedo Reserve is a thoughtfully designed master-planned community featuring a mix of single-family homes and townhomes across several distinct hamlets. The first hamlet, West Terrace, which recently welcomed its first homeowners, offers five spacious floorplans ranging from 2,200 to 3,000+ square feet. Homes include three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half bathrooms, along with expansive decks and optional finished basements for added living space.

Homes at Tuxedo Reserve include Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where high-end finishes such as stainless-steel appliances, premium flooring and countertops, and a washer and dryer are built into the base price of the home.

At the heart of the community will be The Village at Tuxedo Reserve, a walkable town center developed by Related Companies anticipated to open in Fall 2026. Alongside 336 luxury rental apartments with a wide range of lifestyle amenities, The Village at Tuxedo Reserve will offer a curated mix of shops, restaurants, bars, events, and public gathering spaces designed to bring residents together.

In addition, Tuxedo Reserve residents will enjoy access to resort-style amenities, including outdoor pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, basketball and squash courts, dog parks, and miles of scenic hiking trails with access to the surrounding natural beauty of Harriman State Park and Sterling Forest.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit call 845-203-1359 or visit the community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation