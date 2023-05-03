Lennar's luxurious Talis Park Fairgroves down to final homes for sale in Naples

NAPLES, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talis Park Fairgroves , Lennar's luxury golf club community in Naples, FL, is down to its final homes still available for sale. Offering a selection of low-maintenance coach homes, Talis Park Fairgroves is designed with active adults and seasonal residents in mind. Home buyers are encouraged to act quickly to reserve their new home at this desirable community.

Homes within Talis Park Fairgroves in Naples, FL, range from 1,710 to 2,376 square feet and offer three bedrooms, two bathrooms and brim with high-end details throughout. Pricing starts from $1.1 million.

"This is an opportunity for home buyers seeking a level-up lifestyle to purchase one of these final homes," said Michelle Tucker, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Operations for Lennar SW Florida. "Talis Park Fairgroves is highly sought after, offering world-class amenities and beautiful multi-family homes."

The Caviano floorplan offers a spacious lanai, while the Monaco floorplan features the convenience and luxury of a private elevator.

Residents enjoy all the benefits of the tropical and coastal lifestyle offered by the vibrant seaside city of Naples. Major retailers such as Third Street and 5th Avenue South are close by, along with Vanderbilt Beach with its white sand beaches and walkable pier. Homeowners are just minutes from the interstate, bringing additional Southwest Florida beaches and an assortment of shopping centers, upscale restaurants and recreational venues within close reach.

Talis Park Fairgroves is located at 16665 Toscana Circle, Naples FL 34110. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Lennar at 1-833-538-1354 or Patti Garrett at 813-732-8033. For more information on Lennar, visit www.lennar.com/naples .

