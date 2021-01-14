Lennon: Meritless charges filed against former Gov. Snyder as Office of Special Counsel seeks to try case in the court of public opinion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The two misdemeanor charges filed today against former Gov. Rick Snyder are wholly without merit and this entire situation is puzzling," said Brian Lennon, attorney for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and partner at Warner Norcross + Judd LLP.

Today, the Michigan Office of Special Counsel unsealed two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty against former Gov. Rick Snyder, which carry a maximum penalty of up to one year in prison or up to $1,000 in fines.

"Today's scheduled press conference by the Office of Special Counsel to announce criminal charges shows they prefer to prosecute in the court of public opinion rather than in a court of law," Lennon said.

"Even after news of the charges was first leaked to the press, the Office of Special Counsel refused to provide former Gov. Snyder with a copy of or at least confirmation of the charges against him before today's arraignment.

"It would be a travesty to waste additional taxpayer dollars pursuing these bogus misdemeanor charges. We are confident Gov. Snyder will be fully exonerated if this flimsy case goes to trial.

"Today's charges do nothing to bring justice to the people of Flint. These unjustified allegations do nothing to resolve a painful chapter in the history of our state. Today's actions merely perpetrate an outrageous political persecution."

SOURCE Brian Lennon, Warner Norcross + Judd LLP