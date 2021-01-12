Lennon: Rumored charges against Gov. Snyder are a politically motivated smear campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have been told by several reporters that the Michigan Attorney General's Office of Special Counsel plans to charge former Gov. Rick Snyder with crimes related to the Flint water investigation. That office has refused to share information about these charges with us, which is an indication that a public relations smear campaign is a higher priority than any official legal action.

"It is outrageous to think any criminal charges would be filed against Gov. Snyder. Any charges would be meritless. Coming from an administration that claims to be above partisan politics, it is deeply disappointing to see pure political motivation driving charging decisions.

"The Office of Special Counsel clearly needs a scapegoat after wasting five years and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on a fruitless investigation. Rather than following the evidence to find the truth, the Office of Special Counsel appears to be targeting former Gov. Snyder in a political escapade."

SOURCE Brian Lennon, Warner Norcross + Judd LLP