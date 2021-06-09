Lennox announces industry-leading Ultimate Indoor Air Quality system

With the ability to remove 99% of the virus that causes COVID-19 1 from the air 2 , Lennox has developed a rooftop unit that can help commercial businesses improve the health of their building. Using a factory-installed combination of MERV 16 filters and UVC Germicidal lamp, the Ultimate IAQ system has been third-party tested to show a 95% single pass efficiency rate 3 with a 70% virus reduction rate after five minutes 4 and 99% reduction after 30 minutes 4 .

"We are excited to bring to market a game-changing, healthy building solution with the Ultimate IAQ system," said Elliot Zimmer, EVP, president & COO of Lennox Commercial. "When we kicked off the Building Better Air initiative last year, we promised to continue to develop innovative solutions to help our customers improve the indoor air quality of their buildings. The Ultimate IAQ system has been lab-tested by a third party so that our customers can feel confident they are making a positive impact on the health of their buildings."

The Ultimate IAQ system uses a variety of technologies to promote better air in commercial spaces. The MERV 16 Filter eliminates 95% of particles down to .3 microns, an industry first for light commercial rooftop units. The factory-installed UVC lights target various viruses, bacteria and mold spores by treating the interior surfaces of the unit. In addition to these purification technologies, the Ultimate IAQ system also uses Humiditrol™+ to efficiently remove excessive humidity from interior spaces and maintain year-round comfort for employees and customers.

"Our goal with the Ultimate IAQ system is to help businesses provide a safe, comfortable building environment for their customers and employees," said Bobby DiFulgentiz, vice president of commercial product management and marketing. "Our development focus was to effectively integrate air purification and humidity control features into our Model L rooftop line to deliver the best indoor air quality solution in the light commercial market. We are extremely proud to not only offer this to our customers but back it up with impactful testing data that confirms what the Ultimate IAQ system can do to improve a building's environment."

The Ultimate IAQ system can be equipped to the new Model L RTU from the factory, with field-installed options for other Lennox model RTUs. For more information about Ultimate IAQ, visit https://www.lennoxcommercial.com/buildingbetterair.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

1 When used properly with other best practices recommended by CDC and others; commercial filtration and UVC lights can be part of a plan to reduce the potential for airborne transmission of COVID-19 indoors.

2 Removal efficiency based on third party testing results using MS-2 bacteriophage (ATCC 15597-B1). Bacteria representative of virus-sized particles like SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. April 2021.

3 Single Pass testing conducted at 3rd party facility with 750 CFM moving through an air tunnel

4 Recirculating testing conducted at 3rd party facility in 1007 Cu.ft. chamber with airflow moving 6 Air Changes per Hour (100 CFM)

