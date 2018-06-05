Lennox Brings Apple® HomeKit™ Compatibility To Smart Thermostat Line

Apple HomeKit technology allows homeowners to effortlessly and securely control their home comfort system from anywhere using the iOS 10 Home app or voice-controlled Siri on their iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. Apple HomeKit provides advanced security with authentication between the heating and cooling system and the iOS device. With Apple HomeKit support, homeowners can quickly and easily set up and securely pair their Lennox iComfort S30 or iComfort E30 smart thermostats with their Apple devices to activate their heating or cooling systems based on certain conditions, such maintaining their ideal temperature, or automatically setting the system to a more energy efficient level of operation when the occupants leave.

"Schedules may change. The weather may change. Even the air quality in a neighborhood may change. Today's families are busier than ever, so Lennox is continuing to design and add features to its products to help simplify their lives and ensure powerful control of a family's home comfort from anywhere, at anytime," said John Whinery, vice president, product management for Lennox. "Making our industry-leading iComfort thermostats compatible with Apple Homekit is the latest example of Lennox's commitment to product innovation and its ability to deliver unparalleled efficiency and comfort to homeowners."

The Lennox iComfort S30 and E30 are already compatible with Amazon Alexa-compliant smart home devices, allowing homeowners to use their voices to conveniently and easily control their heating and cooling system.

To learn more about the Lennox iComfort family of smart thermostats, visit https://www.lennox.com/products/comfort-controls/thermostats. To find a dealer in your area, visit https://www.lennox.com/locate.

About Lennox Industries

Lennox Industries is a leading provider of customized home heating, cooling and indoor air quality products that are designed to deliver customized comfort, efficiency and functionality, with the most innovative and reliable features available. Lennox has been honored four times by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy as an ENERGY STAR Manufacturing Partner of the Year for its outstanding contribution to developing and promoting energy-efficient products. For more information about Lennox home comfort products, visit http://www.lennox.com, call 1-800-9-LENNOX, or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-brings-apple-homekit-compatibility-to-smart-thermostat-line-300660053.html

SOURCE Lennox Industries

Related Links

http://www.lennox.com

