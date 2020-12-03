Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation Announces New Executive Director

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to be the new Executive Director of the LGS Foundation. Twenty-six years ago when my child had her first seizure, there was no LGS community, no expert care centers, no research, and, I'm sad to say, no hope," says Dr. Dixon-Salazar. "Today, with advances in science and technology, there is hope we will not only be able to stop LGS but one day we might be able to prevent it."

LGS is a rare, severe, life-threatening, epilepsy that leads to uncontrolled seizures, significant brain damage, and a lifelong dependence on others for care. The LGS Foundation is the leading global organization committed to improving the lives of those impacted by LGS through research, family support programs, and education.

"I look forward to working with the entire LGS Community as we work toward a brighter future for those living with LGS and their families," says Dr. Dixon-Salazar.

Dr. Dixon-Salazar brings extensive qualifications to the position and is an accomplished neuroscientist, geneticist, and decades-long epilepsy and rare disease patient advocate. She is ideally suited to lead the LGS Foundation into the future and towards a cure. Driven by her daughter's diagnosis of LGS, and the life-long challenges that ensued, Tracy obtained her bachelor's degree and then pursued a PhD in neuroscience. She went on to conduct post-doctoral work in neurogenetics at the University of California, San Diego. After leaving the research lab to help translate her findings to the clinic, and following her tenure as Associate Research Director at CURE Epilepsy, Dr. Dixon-Salazar joined the LGS Foundation in 2017. Serving as Director of Research and Strategy, Tracy implemented a strategic research vision, helped build collaboration across the epilepsy and rare disease communities, and advanced the mission of understanding the science behind LGS.

"The LGS Foundation has grown into such a powerful, beautiful, supportive community of families, friends, volunteers, experts, and partners. All of us come together to help those suffering from daily seizures at the hands of LGS," says Natalie Gilmore, President of the LGS Foundation Board of Directors. "With Dr. Dixon-Salazar at the helm, the LGS Foundation will continue its important mission and take us to the next level where we want to break down the silos of treatment and care for our families and work more closely with researchers to find the cure."

