Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Walk 'n' Wheel for LGS Research

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 6, 2023, the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation will mobilize families, friends, and communities around the world to 'Step Towards the Cures, Together' at their 8th Annual Walk 'n' Wheel for LGS Research. Click here to learn how you can get involved .

LGS is a rare, severe, life-threatening, epilepsy syndrome that develops in children and leads to lifelong disability. The LGS Foundation is the only global organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families impacted by LGS through advancing research, awareness, education, and family support. There are no cures for LGS. Together, we can change this!

All funds raised at this event go directly to the LGS Foundation's Finding the Cures, Together Research Program . This vital program drives cutting-edge research that leads to new therapies and treatments for those devastated by LGS.

A critical part of this Research Program is funding patient-led research by awarding Cure LGS 365 Research Grants. The LGS Foundation has funded an exciting new research study conducted by Drs. Ryan Jamiolkowski and Ivan Soltesz of Stanford University. The research project will study non-invasive approaches to Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) by using low-intensity ultrasound to stimulate key areas of the abnormal LGS brain network. Many patients with LGS undergo invasive brain surgery for DBS and they are excited about the possibility of non-invasive methods in the future.

"The outcome of this research would be a game changer for LGS families," says Kathy Leavens, Senior Director of Programs at the LGS Foundation and mother to Matthew who had LGS and passed away from the disease. "The possibility of gaining seizure control without the added stress of an invasive surgery like DBS would be a welcomed treatment option for families managing excessive, unrelenting daily seizures. What a huge interest this has sparked as we lead the search for the Cures for LGS."

For more information, visit the LGS Foundation's website .

About the LGS Foundation

The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals impacted by LGS. It educates the public about LGS, supports families living with the condition, and drives research to find the cures.

SOURCE LGS Foundation