Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation Launches Educational Kits for Caregivers to Learn about Treatments

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its About LGS Treatments Kits. The first of its kind, this kit shares information about available treatments for seizures in LGS and tips on maximizing time with the specialists and the healthcare team. Click here to learn more about the kits.

LGS is a rare, severe, life-threatening, epilepsy syndrome that develops in children and leads to lifelong disability. The LGS Foundation is the only global organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families impacted by LGS through advancing research, awareness, education, and family support.

The LGS caregiver community is constantly searching for up-to-date information on treatment options that will help their loved ones with LGS. They ask their doctors, they ask one another, and they conduct exhaustive online searches in their desperate need for the latest information. LGS is tough. Finding information doesn't need to be. This comprehensive kit was designed to empower the LGS community to better understand currently available treatments and share guidance from other families on making the most of medical visits.

"I didn't have anything like this when my child was diagnosed with LGS over twenty years ago and I really wish I had," said Dr. Tracy Dixon-Salazar, Executive Director of the LGS Foundation. "Me and many others had to piece together a hodgepodge of information we got from various sources as we tried treatment after treatment for our loved one. It's a dream come true to be able to provide our community with this comprehensive kit."

This work was generously supported by Assertio Holdings, Inc. who provided an unrestricted educational grant to support these new About LGS Treatments Kits.

About the LGS Foundation

