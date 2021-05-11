Lennox Industries Announces Opening of 2021 Feel The Love Nominations

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox Industries is now accepting nominations for its annual Feel The Love program. For over a decade, Lennox has celebrated deserving community heroes by installing heating or cooling equipment free of charge in the U.S. and Canada. In the past year, Lennox dedicated more resources to benefit first responders, medical professionals, frontline workers and all who went above and beyond to keep their communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lennox encourages individuals and local organizations to nominate deserving families, neighbors and community heroes in need of a safer, more comfortable home through new HVAC units. Selected recipients will receive brand new heating or cooling equipment during this year's Feel The Love Installation Week, taking place October 9-16, 2021.

"Now more than ever, families and homeowners are seeing firsthand the importance of indoor air quality," said Kim McGill, Vice President of Marketing at Lennox Industries. "At Lennox, we are honored to provide consistently clean, perfect air to our community heroes through the generosity of our dealers and our Feel The Love program."

The Feel The Love program is made possible through the continued partnership and collaboration of the Lennox dealer network across North America. Since the inaugural Feel The Love program in 2009, Lennox and its dealers have completed over 1,500 free installations, with 210 installations occurring in 2020 alone.

According to a recent survey commissioned by Lennox, over half (51%) of homeowners plan on spending more time inside their homes in the coming months. Additionally, 60% of those surveyed reported they are prioritizing good air quality in their home now more than they did a year ago.1

With families continuing to spend more time at home, Lennox is committed to helping homeowners realize the possibilities of rethinking the air you breathe and ensuring comfortable, clean air in every room. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households and to nominate a member of your community, visit FeelTheLove.com.

Survey commissioned by 4Media Group on behalf of Lennox Industries. March 2021 .

About Feel The Love™

Since 2009, Feel The Love (formally known as Heat U.P.) has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Installation Week this October, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com.

About Lennox Residential

Lennox Residential, a division of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), is in constant pursuit of perfect air because we believe everyone deserves it. Whatever your version of perfect is, we can help make it happen. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, the first ultra-low emissions furnace, and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative heating, cooling and indoor air quality products. Lennox' approach to product design has earned it more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certifications. Lennox is a proud contributor to its communities, investing in the future of the HVAC industry and giving back through its corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit Lennox.com/Residential.

SOURCE Lennox Industries

Related Links

https://www.lennox.com

