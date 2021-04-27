Lennox Industries Unveils the Ultimate Comfort System™, Focused on Indoor Air Quality

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox Industries, a trusted brand for over 125 years, unveiled updates to a whole-home heating and cooling system that is already recognized as the best in the industry. The Ultimate Comfort System™ combines the best of the Dave Lennox Signature® Collection to create an unprecedented whole-home comfort system that seamlessly and intelligently works together to stay finely tuned to your home and deliver consistently clean, perfect air.

According to a new survey commissioned by Lennox, approximately 3-in-5 homeowners say they are prioritizing air quality in their home now more than they did a year ago, and 61% of homeowners say they are willing to spend money to improve the quality of air in their home.1

"For many homeowners, the past year has reinforced the fact that air quality has a direct effect on our health and how we feel," said Kim McGill, Vice President of Marketing, Lennox Industries. "With the Ultimate Comfort System, homeowners can feel confident that their family is receiving the highest level of indoor air quality imaginable through the quietest, most efficient system on the market."

Lennox has been in the pursuit of perfect air from the beginning, ensuring that the air in your home meets your exact comfort needs and is the healthiest and cleanest it can be. From the moment the Ultimate Comfort System is installed in your home, the system brings together the best products to achieve perfect air across four categories: consistent perfection, complete control, unmatched efficiency and beyond quiet.

Consistent Perfection

Perfect air in a home is clean, healthy, precise, responsive and in constant motion. It starts with variable speed, which leads to clean, precisely controlled air that is finely tuned to your personal degree of perfection no matter what room you're in. The SLP99V Variable-Capacity Gas Furnace, SL28XCV Air Conditioner and XP25 Variable-Capacity Heat Pump keep your air perfect by continuously circulating and making adjustments to your air. This ongoing movement ensures your air is cleaner and maintains your ideal humidity by passing it through both the air purification and dehumidification systems. The quality of indoor air has taken on greater importance than ever before. In fact, more than two-thirds of homeowners say they would consider purchasing an air filtration system if it could remove COVID-19 from their air.1 That's why after rigorous testing, Lennox announced its PureAir™ S Air Purification System, with the Lennox Healthy Climate™ Carbon Clean 16® air filter, removes over 99% of the virus that causes COVID-192 from the air.3

Complete Control

Lennox' iComfort® S30 Ultra Smart Thermostat is the ultimate controller for precise comfort, providing homeowners with a fully digital system at their fingertips. With the S30, homeowners only need to set their ideal temperature once, and the system will work intelligently to respond to changes in temperature or humidity. The smart thermostat opens up a world of enhanced diagnostics, and even prognostics, to ensure your system stays perfectly tuned to your home and is quickly and accurately serviced. This feature is especially critical to 10% of homeowners who admit they've never serviced their HVAC system, and over a quarter (26%) of homeowners who admit they don't know how often to replace their HVAC system's air filter.1

Unmatched Efficiency

Energy efficiency ranks as the most important feature regarding home HVAC systems with nearly 4-in-5 (79%) of homeowners stating that having an energy efficient home is a top priority.1 The Ultimate Comfort System is the most efficient system the industry has ever seen. The SLP99V Variable-Capacity Gas Furnace boasts up to a 99% gas efficiency rating, which means it converts every last bit of energy into heating the home. Additionally, the SL28XCV Air Conditioner achieves efficiencies of up to 28 SEER and has been designated as one of the Most Efficient ENERGY STAR® certified products in 2021.

Beyond Quiet

With the pandemic forcing 43% of homeowners to work from home, a quiet HVAC system has never been more critical.1 In fact, more than a third (39%) of homeowners admit to wanting to turn off their heater or air conditioner because it was too loud.1 The Ultimate Comfort System is the quietest system on the market and is engineered to run at variable capacity and variable speed to drastically minimize the sound of air turning on or off in the home. Additionally, a special sound-dampening system absorbs outdoor noise so you can be assured it's operating at a noise level that is unheard of.

From heating and cooling to air purification and effortless controls, every component of the Ultimate Comfort System works seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of a healthy, comfortable home. Lennox customers can feel confident they are receiving the industry's most advanced products for consistently perfect air.

Visit Lennox.com/perfectair to see how you can achieve perfect air in your home.

Survey commissioned by 4Media Group on behalf of Lennox Industries. March 2021 . Removal efficiency based on third party testing results using MS-2 bacteriophage (ATCC 15597-B1). Bacteria representative of virus-sized particles like SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. November 2020. When used properly with other best practices recommended by CDC and others, filtration can be part of a plan to reduce the potential for airborne transmission of COVID-19 indoors

About Lennox Residential

Lennox Residential, a division of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), is in constant pursuit of perfect air because we believe everyone deserves it. Whatever your version of perfect is, we can help make it happen. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, the first ultra-low emissions furnace, and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative heating, cooling and indoor air quality products. Lennox' approach to product design has earned it more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certifications. Lennox is a proud contributor to its communities, investing in the future of the HVAC industry and giving back through its corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit Lennox.com/Residential .

