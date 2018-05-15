Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent

DALLAS, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) voted to increase the quarterly cash dividend 25 percent to $0.64 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 13, 2018, to stockholders of record as of June 29, 2018.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc. stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII".