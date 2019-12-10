Lennox International to Host Investment Community Meeting

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) will host an investment community meeting in New York City on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation materials and webcast will be accessible on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com .

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670, or investor@lennoxintl.com.

