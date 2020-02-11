Lennox International to Present at Cowen Conference

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that CFO Joe Reitmeier is scheduled to present at the Cowen 41st Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Thursday, February 13, beginning at 9:15 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast and presentation materials can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

