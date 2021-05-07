Lennox International to Present at Goldman Sachs Conference

DALLAS, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), a global leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, today announced that Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2021, being held virtually, on Tuesday, May 11, beginning at 12:10 p.m. Eastern time. The live webcast and presentation materials can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lennoxinternational.com

