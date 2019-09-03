Lennox International to Present at Vertical Research Partners Conference

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that CFO Joe Reitmeier is scheduled to present at the Vertical Research Partners 2019 Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, September 5. Presentation materials can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Lennox International is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets.

